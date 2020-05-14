The athlete is currently training for the upcoming Olympics, postponed until next summer due to the pandemic

Surfer Carissa Moore ‘Can’t Stop Smiling’ as Her Story Is Profiled in New Documentary RISS

Carissa Moore felt a tidal wave of emotions after watching a new movie about her life.

Earlier this month, the Red Bull TV documentary RISS: A Film About More Love with Carissa Kainani Moore, had a virtual debut, bringing sports fans the story of the pro surfer from child prodigy to Olympic hopeful.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was a lot of fun filming for this project," Moore, 27, tells PEOPLE. "... It never felt intrusive or overwhelming. [I'm] really grateful to have such a special time of my life documented."

She adds, "I have already watched the film way too many times, but I’m not sick of it yet — from the first time to now, I still can't stop smiling."

Mastering the waves since her dad taught her to surf at 5 years old, Moore says she's "hooked" to the sport, and was gearing up to represent Team U.S.A. at the 2020 Summer Olympics, where surfing — along with skateboarding and rock climbing — was set to debut as an official addition to the Games.

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until July 2021 — a move Moore says is understandable, no matter how disappointing.

"I think that the postponement was the best decision for everyone involved," she says. "Obviously I was a little bummed at first but overall I am grateful that it will still be happening in 2021 and will still be on the U.S. team. One more year to prepare and get excited."

Image zoom Carissa Moore in 2019 Ben Thouard/Red Bull

Image zoom Ben Thouard/Red Bull

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Moore packs her day with training and fitness routines — keeping energized with naps and Red Bull, she says — engaging in hours of daily surfing, as well as regular dry-land training sessions.

And to reward herself after a hard day of practice? A treat from her husband Luke Untermann's vegan fro-yo shop!

During the pandemic, the athlete is still making sure to stay in shape, even if it can be admittedly difficult to do so.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Rippon Says 2020 Winter Olympians Are 'Grieving' amid Postponement

"Fortunately, I am still able to get in the water and surf every day in Hawaii," says Moore. "I have to admit, it’s been hard to stay fit during this time. I’ve been doing my best to mix things up with hiking, running, biking, walking, doing yoga, Pilates, and working out with my trainer to stay motivated."

Like her advice to aspiring surfers, Moore reminds herself that "with hard work and passion ... you can do anything."

"Embrace the journey," she says, "don’t be afraid to make mistakes or ask for help, and most of all, have fun!"

RISS is now available to stream on Red Bull TV.