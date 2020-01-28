Who Played in — and Who Won — the Last 10 Super Bowls

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face off on February 7 in Tampa Bay, here's a look back at every Super Bowl of the last 10 years

By Ashley Boucher
January 28, 2020 04:21 PM

1 of 10

2020: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty

Patrick Mahomes led his KC crew to a 31-20 victory against San Francisco in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

2019: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Two years ago in Atlanta, Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3, marking the sixth Super Bowl win for the New England team.

3 of 10

2018: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots 

Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Super Bowl LII saw the Eagles triumphantly defeat the Patriots 41-33 in the game played in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

2017: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons 

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The Falcons were defeated by the Patriots 34-28 in Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Advertisement

5 of 10

2016: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Cam Newton and the Panthers were defeated by the Broncos 24-10 in Santa Clara, California, marking quarterback Peyton Manning's last Super Bowl victory before retiring.

6 of 10

2015: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks 

Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After emerging victorious in 2014, the Seahawks were defeated by New England 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX played in Arizona.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

2014: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos 

Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks crushed the Peyton Manning-led Broncos in New Jersey in Super Bowl XLVIII, 43-8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

2013: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Fransisco 49ers

Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

The Niners fell to the Ravens, who beat the SF team 34-31 in New Orleans.

Advertisement

9 of 10

2012: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI, which was played in Indianapolis.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

2011: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh team 31-25 in the game played at Cowboys Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ashley Boucher