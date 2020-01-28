Who Played in — and Who Won — the Last 10 Super Bowls
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face off on February 7 in Tampa Bay, here's a look back at every Super Bowl of the last 10 years
2020: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes led his KC crew to a 31-20 victory against San Francisco in Miami.
2019: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams
Two years ago in Atlanta, Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3, marking the sixth Super Bowl win for the New England team.
2018: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
Super Bowl LII saw the Eagles triumphantly defeat the Patriots 41-33 in the game played in Minneapolis.
2017: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons were defeated by the Patriots 34-28 in Super Bowl LI in Houston.
2016: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos
Cam Newton and the Panthers were defeated by the Broncos 24-10 in Santa Clara, California, marking quarterback Peyton Manning's last Super Bowl victory before retiring.
2015: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
After emerging victorious in 2014, the Seahawks were defeated by New England 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX played in Arizona.
2014: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks crushed the Peyton Manning-led Broncos in New Jersey in Super Bowl XLVIII, 43-8.
2013: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Fransisco 49ers
The Niners fell to the Ravens, who beat the SF team 34-31 in New Orleans.
2012: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI, which was played in Indianapolis.
2011: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh team 31-25 in the game played at Cowboys Stadium.