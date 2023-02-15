Super Bowl Quarterbacks at Disney Through the Years

01 of 12 Drew Brees Kent Phillips/Disney via Getty Following Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took a ride down Walt Disney World's Main Street in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, with Mickey Mouse and Goofy.

02 of 12 Aaron Rodgers Scott Miller/Disney via Getty Aaron Rodgers celebrated the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl XLV win with Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World in 2011.

03 of 12 Eli Manning Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Super Bowl XLVI MVP, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, gave his 2012 moment with Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World a big thumbs up.

04 of 12 Joe Flacco Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was followed by confetti during his ride through Walt Disney World after Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

05 of 12 Malcolm Smith Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks went long during his 2014 parade at Walt Disney World.

06 of 12 Malcolm Butler & Julian Edelman Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland via Getty New England Patriots stars Malcolm Butler and Julian Edelman took a back seat to Mickey Mouse during their 2015 Super Bowl XLIX victory lap at Disneyland in Anaheim, California,

07 of 12 Peyton Manning Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning took kids Mosley and Marshall along for the ride at Disneyland in 2016 following his Super Bowl 50 win.

08 of 12 James White Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort via Getty Mickey Mouse donned a custom jersey in honor of New England Patriots running back James White, who visited Walt Disney World in 2017 after helping lead his team to a Super Bowl LI victory.

09 of 12 Nick Foles Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty When the Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles visited Walt Disney World to celebrate Super Bowl LII in 2018, he brought along two very special guests: wife Tori and their daughter, Lily.

10 of 12 Julian Edelman & Tom Brady Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty In 2019, Super Bowl LII MVP Julian Edelman was joined by his teammate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, to celebrate at Walt Disney World.

11 of 12 Patrick Mahomes Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Following his Super Bowl LIV win, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took center stage during a 2020 parade through Walt Disney World.