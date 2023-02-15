Super Bowl Quarterbacks at Disney Through the Years

The tradition of celebrating a Super Bowl win at a Disney park goes back decades. Here, see Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and others marking victories at the happiest place on earth

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 15, 2023 05:13 PM
01 of 12

Drew Brees

drew brees
Kent Phillips/Disney via Getty

Following Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took a ride down Walt Disney World's Main Street in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, with Mickey Mouse and Goofy.

02 of 12

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers
Scott Miller/Disney via Getty

Aaron Rodgers celebrated the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl XLV win with Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World in 2011.

03 of 12

Eli Manning

eli manning
Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty

Super Bowl XLVI MVP, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, gave his 2012 moment with Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World a big thumbs up.

04 of 12

Joe Flacco

joe flacco
Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was followed by confetti during his ride through Walt Disney World after Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

05 of 12

Malcolm Smith

Malcolm Smith
Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty

Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks went long during his 2014 parade at Walt Disney World.

06 of 12

Malcolm Butler & Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman and Malcolm Butler
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland via Getty

New England Patriots stars Malcolm Butler and Julian Edelman took a back seat to Mickey Mouse during their 2015 Super Bowl XLIX victory lap at Disneyland in Anaheim, California,

07 of 12

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning took kids Mosley and Marshall along for the ride at Disneyland in 2016 following his Super Bowl 50 win.

08 of 12

James White

james white
Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Mickey Mouse donned a custom jersey in honor of New England Patriots running back James White, who visited Walt Disney World in 2017 after helping lead his team to a Super Bowl LI victory.

09 of 12

Nick Foles

nick foles
Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty

When the Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles visited Walt Disney World to celebrate Super Bowl LII in 2018, he brought along two very special guests: wife Tori and their daughter, Lily.

10 of 12

Julian Edelman & Tom Brady

Julian Edelman, Tom Brady
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

In 2019, Super Bowl LII MVP Julian Edelman was joined by his teammate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, to celebrate at Walt Disney World.

11 of 12

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Following his Super Bowl LIV win, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took center stage during a 2020 parade through Walt Disney World.

12 of 12

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittney Mahomes
Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Following Super Bowl LVII in 2023, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was joined at Disneyland by his own MVPs: wife Brittany, daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

