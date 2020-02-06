Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Wants to Play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Fresh off of his 2020 Super Bowl win, Patrick Mahomes is ready to trade in turf for hardwood.

The 24-year-old star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs has had a February to remember so far. He was named Super Bowl MVP on Sunday after helping to lead the Chiefs to a comeback win against the San Francisco 49ers, then spent the next day with a Make-A-Wish recipient at Disney World.

On Wednesday, he was joined by girlfriend Brittany Matthews for a Super Bowl parade through the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, where he downed beers to the cheers of thousands in attendance.

But for all of these first-time experiences, Mahomes is still angling for something else — namely, to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game next weekend.

After the league announced celebrity teams for the Feb. 14 game taking place in Chicago, Mahomes asked one simple question via Twitter.

“Where is my invite?” he tweeted on Wednesday.

As ESPN notes, if he were to join the festivities at All-Star Weekend, Mahomes wouldn’t be the only NFL player to have done so.

In 2008, Terrell Owens won the All-Star Celebrity Game MVP just a day after playing in the Pro Bowl.

Also, footage posted by Overtime on Twitter revealed Mahomes used to play on his high school basketball team, so his experience could come in useful if he were to play.

According to the NBA, celebrities such as Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Common, Bad Bunny, Hannibal Buress and Jidenna are all slated to play in the game.

The two teams will be coached by ESPN commentators Michael Wilbon and Stephen A. Smith (Guy Fieri will serve as assistant coach to Team Stephen A.)

The NBA All-Star Game, pitting teams represented by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, will take place on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT.