Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Joined by Make-A-Wish Recipient at Disney World Parade

Patrick Mahomes is feeling the Disney magic.

On Monday — just hours after he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the San Fransisco 49ers at the Super Bowl — the quarterback, 24, made the trip to Walt Disney World to take part in an extravagant parade.

According to a Disney Parks Blog press release, 10-year-old Nathaniel of Austin, Texas, got to take part in the parade with the NFL star, as 17 other Make-A-Wish children were also along to visit the Magic Kingdom. Disney Parks donated $1 million to Make-A-Wish as part of the celebration.

The Disney Parks Blog announced the victory trip on Instagram, showing highlights from the big game with “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the 1940 Disney film Pinocchio playing over it.

“I’m going to Disney World,” shouts Mahomes — who was also named MVP of the big game on Sunday night — in the clip.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Celebrates His Super Bowl 2020 Win in Sweet Photo

Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews — who cheered him on during the game, which was held in Miami, Florida — documented their Disney outing on social media, enjoying the amusement park.

After the Chiefs won, Matthews shared a sweet Instagram photo showing herself taking in the milestone with Mahomes on the field.

“We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom,” she captioned the post.

In the picture, Matthews is holding on tight to Mahomes, as the couple — who have been dating since high school — lean in for a kiss as they stand among Chiefs-themed confetti.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs Wins Super Bowl 2020 MVP

The trip to Disney World is even more special given a sentiment Mahomes shared on Twitter seven years ago. In 2013, the athlete tweeted, “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs.”

In a statement announcing the Disney World parade, which was livestreamed online, a spokesperson wrote that the arrangement is part of a continued commitment between Disney and the charitable foundation.

“It’s all part of Disney’s commitment to deliver comfort and inspiration to children facing serious illnesses — a mission we have shared with Make-A-Wish for nearly 40 years. Currently, Disney helps grant more than 10,000 wishes each year,” read the statement.