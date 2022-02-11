See Everyone Celebrating in L.A. Ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off at SoFi Stadium, see how celebs are celebrating Sunday's Big Game
Halsey
performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10.
Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly
performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10.
Russell Wilson & Ciara
at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Inglewood on Feb. 10.
Rita Ora
at the NFL Honors Post-Party: The Chairman's Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10.
Taraji P. Henson
at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Inglewood on Feb. 10.
Keegan-Michael Key
at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Inglewood on Feb. 10.
Kelly Clarkson
at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Inglewood on Feb. 10.
Usher
performing at the NFL Honors Post-Party: The Chairman's Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10.
Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige & Dr. Dre
at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 10.
Alyssa Milano
at A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL in Inglewood on Feb. 10.
Jamie Foxx
at the kick-off to TAO's Big Game Weekend at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood on Feb. 10.
Julian Edelman
at the Authentic Brands Group VIP party with Casamigos at a private home in Beverly Hills on Feb. 10.
Will Blackmon & Emmanuel Acho
at Luxe Tailgate hosted by Blackmon and Jordan Vineyard & Winery at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills on Feb. 9.
Lil' Jon & Guy Fieri
at Merging Vets and Players and the Beach Agency Big Game kick-off event at Academy LA on Feb. 9, held to raise money to fund MVP's free weekly program for combat veterans and former professional athletes who gather weekly to work physically and mentally as individuals and as a team.