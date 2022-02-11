See Everyone Celebrating in L.A. Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off at SoFi Stadium, see how celebs are celebrating Sunday's Big Game

By Kate Hogan February 11, 2022 04:48 PM

Halsey

Halsey

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10.

2 of 14

Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10.

3 of 14

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Inglewood on Feb. 10.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

at the NFL Honors Post-Party: The Chairman's Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10.

5 of 14

Taraji P. Henson

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Inglewood on Feb. 10.

6 of 14

Keegan-Michael Key

Credit: Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Inglewood on Feb. 10.

7 of 14

Kelly Clarkson

Credit: Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Inglewood on Feb. 10.

Usher

Usher

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

performing at the NFL Honors Post-Party: The Chairman's Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10.

9 of 14

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige & Dr. Dre

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 10.

10 of 14

Alyssa Milano

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

at A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL in Inglewood on Feb. 10.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx

Credit: Virisa Yong/Tao Group Hospitality

at the kick-off to TAO's Big Game Weekend at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood on Feb. 10.

12 of 14

Julian Edelman

Credit: Courtesy Casamigos

at the Authentic Brands Group VIP party with Casamigos at a private home in Beverly Hills on Feb. 10.

13 of 14

Will Blackmon & Emmanuel Acho

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

at Luxe Tailgate hosted by Blackmon and Jordan Vineyard & Winery at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills on Feb. 9.

14 of 14

Lil' Jon & Guy Fieri

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

at Merging Vets and Players and the Beach Agency Big Game kick-off event at Academy LA on Feb. 9, held to raise money to fund MVP's free weekly program for combat veterans and former professional athletes who gather weekly to work physically and mentally as individuals and as a team.

By Kate Hogan