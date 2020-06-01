Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out Following George Floyd's Death: 'Senseless Murders' Cannot Continue

"The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country,” Patrick Mahomes wrote in a post on his social media accounts

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes called for the end of "senseless murders" around the country in a statement issued seven days after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck and killed him as he was being arrested.

In comments posted to both Instagram and Twitter, Mahomes talked about his own experiences with race while growing up in a multiracial household.

"As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words,'' the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wrote. "As a kid who was born with a black dad and a white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn't the case for everyone.''

"The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country," Mahomes said while sending prayers to the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The 24-year-old Mahomes — who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February — explained that while playing sports in his youth, he was surrounded by people from different races and backgrounds.

"Every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal,'' wrote Mahomes, who played both baseball and football,.

"I hope our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted," he said. "We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let's be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!''

"Love and Unite!," Mahomes added as he ended his comments with the hashtag "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

In the days following 46-year-old Floyd's death, the four Minneapolis police officers present during his arrest were fired for their involvement after footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

Floyd's family also started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral and burial expenses, as well as help them as they "continue to seek justice for George."

"My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media," Floyd’s sibling, Philonise Floyd, wrote in a description on the page. "What we saw on that tape left us shell shocked; a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling directly on my brother's neck, obstructing his ability to breathe."