What You Didn't See at the 2023 Super Bowl: A Relieved Rihanna, Dancing Adele and a Chiefs Victory Song

The 2023 Super Bowl was one for the ages, with a historic brotherly matchup, a nail-biter ending and — of course — a major pregnancy reveal from a mid-air, singing Rihanna.

That, along with a 38-35 victory for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles, was what viewers got to see on TV. But meanwhile, PEOPLE got up close and personal in the stands at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Read on for what you didn't see during Super Bowl LVII.

Before the Game

Rapper JAY-Z, 53, received a throng of applause around 80 minutes before game time when he was shown entering the field with daughter Blue Ivy, 11, matching in black. The rapper, who spearheads the Halftime Show for his Roc Nation label, and Blue Ivy were all smiles as they walked in sync down the field.

Jordin Sparks was frantically running the sidelines in her purple feather pantsuit, later struggling to get her ear piece in to perform her duties as a live, in-game host.

2023 Walter Payton Many of the Year winner Dak Prescott — who was honored Thursday for his work running a non-profit aimed at helping those with cancer and struggling with suicide — was in a grey suit roaming the grounds before the game while saying hello to people.

Patrick Mahomes made sure to give his family some love before the big game. The two-time MVP ran over to the sidelines to give a kiss to wife Brittany and their daughter Sterling, 1, before leading his team to victory. Patrick's brother Jackson helped his sister-in-law by carrying Sterling off the field and through the tunnel together.

Michael Strahan was on the sideline where he intensely watched the Chiefs warm up, before taking on his FOX analyst duties during the game.

At 3:50 p.m., actor and massive Chiefs fan Paul Rudd showed up on the field with his teenage son Jack. The Ant-Man star tapped Jack and said, "Hey, should we get a picture of us?"

Rudd, who donned a baseball hat, sunglasses and a Chiefs jersey, then asked security to show him where his seats are. "I'm turned around," Rudd said, confused.

Damar Hamlin is shown on the jumbotron holding up a heart to tons of cheers, with the first responders who saved his life after his cardiac arrest during a game in January lined up behind him. The Buffalo Bills safety was all smiles with his sunglasses on.

Sports agent Rich Paul walked through a non-VIP entrance into the game, looking for his suite with girlfriend Adele. Several fans tried taking photos of the couple, and Paul requested them to stop.

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, were shown at 4:28p.m. with tears streaming down their faces during the National Anthem, which was performed by country singer Chris Stapleton.

At 4:31p.m., Jordin Sparks was shown interviewing famous NFL mom Donna Kelce. The No Air singer and her co-hosts played a game with Donna where she held up each of son's faces as the crowd cheered for who they thought would win Sunday night's match-up.

After Kick-Off

Moments after his performance led to tears on the field, a relaxed looking Chris Stapleton searched for an exit with a mini entourage, while holding his sunglasses and a bottle of water.

At 4:53 p.m., the Eagles scored their first touchdown and the crowd went nuts while chanting the Eagles fight song.

Questlove was shown sitting in a seat in a box as the crowd cheers. Also enjoying the game was rapper GloRilla, who was seen roaming the main concourse with a woman and a couple guys.

Rihanna's backup dancers stood in a group, decked out in their Halftime Show costumes, outside the stadium waiting to enter. It got so windy that the trash bags they had wrapped around themselves for added warmth were blowing all over the place.

There were tons of screams backstage before Rihanna, who revealed a surprise baby bump during her performance, took the field. The Only Girl in the World's dancers' inflatable white suits were so big that they kept bumping into one another as they moved around, and had trouble staying balanced.

After wrapping up her killer halftime show at 6:41 p.m., Rihanna took out her ear piece and looked up at the sky once the show wrapped. She appeared relieved and proud at the same time.

At 6:42 p.m. and moments after Rihanna's set ended, security ushered everyone off the field to allow field crews to quickly disassemble the stage. Chiefs players jumped right back on the field for the second half, with kicker Harrison Butker — who would later nail the game-winning field goal — leading the way with his helmet on.

Military members were honored and Andy Reid made it a point to pay attention and applaud them for their service.

Singer Adele was shown on the jumbotron in a suite dancing in her seat and smiling at 7:42 p.m.

After the Chiefs won the game, tons of red and yellow confetti hit the ground as the players and their families celebrated on the field. Many of the players and their children made angel wings in the confetti, and the team started a singalong to the Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right" to wrap up the 2022-2023 NFL season.