Travis Kelce Posts Heartfelt Childhood Videos with Brother Jason Before Super Bowl 2023

Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first set of brothers to face off in a Super Bowl when the game kicks off on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 06:22 PM
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
Photo: Ed Zurga/AP/Shutterstock

Let the Kelce Bowl commence!

Ahead of Travis and Jason Kelce taking the field as the first brothers to compete against one another in the Super Bowl, Travis, 33, posted a video full of sweet childhood memories with his older brother, 35, on Instagram.

The video is set to Avicii's "Hey Brother" and features never-before-seen home videos of the NFL stars as kids.

One clip from the compilation shows the brothers swimming on Dec. 29, 1997, while another shows young Jason dressed in a Batman costume for Halloween with their mother, Donna Kelce.

The end of Travis' video tribute showed both brothers holding up their NFL jerseys — Philadelphia Eagles for Jason, Kansas City Chiefs for Travis — while Travis plants a big kiss on his brother's cheek.

Mom Donna Kelce recently told PEOPLE that both Jason and Travis "were very good at a lot of sports" and that she and their dad Ed "didn't know what sport they were going to pick" to pursue professionally.

According to Donna, both sons excelled at football, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, basketball and baseball as children. Jason also explored wrestling in his younger years, she shared.

"I think Jason liked lacrosse the best and Travis liked basketball the best," Donna recalled.

When it comes to which Kelce brother Donna thinks is more competitive, their mom Donna insists, "They're equal."

"They do not like to lose," Donna told PEOPLE recently. "That's why they're the professionals that they are. It's give everything you can. When you don't think you have any more in the tank, you push harder and you find out how far you can stretch yourself."

