Travis Kelce Gets Emotional After Beating Big Brother Jason in Super Bowl: 'It's a Weird Feeling'

"There's nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said after the game

By
Published on February 13, 2023 11:21 AM
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Jason and Travis Kelce. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty

For Travis Kelce, beating his big brother Jason Kelce on football's greatest stage was an emotional experience.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, said while fighting back tears after the Super Bowl. "You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it's a weird feeling."

As the first siblings to ever play one another in the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers knew that one of them would be disappointed with the game's outcome, but Travis said that Jason, 35, and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates were a force to contend with until the very last minute of the game.

"That team had great leadership, great coaches and it came down to the end," Travis said. "We have all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There's nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season."

After the game, the brothers united on the field for a hug, just like they did before kickoff.

Prior to the game, the gravity of their epic night was not lost on Travis and Jason. As the National Anthem played they were both shown on the Jumbotron, with tears streaming down both brothers' faces.

After trailing 14-21 at the half, the Chiefs came up with three big offensive plays and three touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. With just over five minutes left in the game, the Eagles scored another touchdown, knotting the teams up 35-35, with a successful two-point conversion.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker then kicked a field goal to win the game 38-35.

During the buildup to the big game, it was the brothers' mother, Donna Kelce, who stole the show, giving multiple interviews in her trademark split jersey and baking cookies for her boys on Sunday — just like she did when they were kids.

Donna Kelce (C) gives cookies to her son's Jason Kelce (L) #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce (R) #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona
Christian Petersen/Getty

"I feel like this was the happiest year of my life — both off the field, on the field," Travis said. "To see my family be in all its glory and get all its flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage and being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season and to meet him at the mountain top, it's the best feeling in the world."

He added, "I don't know how many more I got left, but I'll cherish this one forever."

