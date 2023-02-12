Kelce Brothers and Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Moved to Tears During Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem

During Chris Stapleton's performance of the National Anthem, Jason and Travis Kelce and the Eagles coach were all spotted tearing up as they readied for kickoff

By
Published on February 12, 2023 08:09 PM
GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles greets players against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty; Christian Petersen/Getty

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce and Nick Sirianni were feeling emotional ahead of Super Bowl 2023.

During Sunday's National Anthem, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the Philadelphia Eagles center and the Eagles coach were all spotted tearing up as Chris Stapleton performed.

In a now-viral emotional moment, cameras panned to Sirianni, 41, as tears were streaming down his face during the patriotic musical tradition.

The Kelce brothers also appeared to be shedding tears during the NFL's biggest day of the year. A close-up on the game's jumbotron showed Travis, 33, crying, while Jason, 35, could also be seen visibly moved.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles greets players against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
Nick Sirianni becomes emotional during the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2023. FOX

Soon after the anthem, the boys made history on Sunday as the first siblings to face off for the Super Bowl. Their mom, Donna Kelce, has become just as big of a name as her sons while counting down to the big game.

Last year, Donna traveled 1,300 miles in one day to see both her sons play in their NFL Wild Card games. The proud mom watched Jason and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, and then boarded a flight to Kansas City where she surprised Travis post-game.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 27 to 20. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty; David Eulitt/Getty

NFL's official Twitter account celebrated the impressive feat by posting a photo of her mid-cheer and writing, "She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom."

While it's a dream come true to make it to the Super Bowl for both boys — who have each won a ring before — it's a bit more complicated for their parents.

"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna told Fox affiliate WJW. "You know, somebody's gonna go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well."

Luckily, they won't take the field at the same time. "Thank God they're both on offense, probably rules out any fist fights," added dad Ed.

