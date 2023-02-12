Kelce Brothers and Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Moved to Tears During Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce and Nick Sirianni were feeling emotional ahead of Super Bowl 2023.

During Sunday's National Anthem, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the Philadelphia Eagles center and the Eagles coach were all spotted tearing up as Chris Stapleton performed.

In a now-viral emotional moment, cameras panned to Sirianni, 41, as tears were streaming down his face during the patriotic musical tradition.

The Kelce brothers also appeared to be shedding tears during the NFL's biggest day of the year. A close-up on the game's jumbotron showed Travis, 33, crying, while Jason, 35, could also be seen visibly moved.

Nick Sirianni becomes emotional during the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2023. FOX

Soon after the anthem, the boys made history on Sunday as the first siblings to face off for the Super Bowl. Their mom, Donna Kelce, has become just as big of a name as her sons while counting down to the big game.

Last year, Donna traveled 1,300 miles in one day to see both her sons play in their NFL Wild Card games. The proud mom watched Jason and the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, and then boarded a flight to Kansas City where she surprised Travis post-game.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty; David Eulitt/Getty

NFL's official Twitter account celebrated the impressive feat by posting a photo of her mid-cheer and writing, "She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom."

While it's a dream come true to make it to the Super Bowl for both boys — who have each won a ring before — it's a bit more complicated for their parents.

"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna told Fox affiliate WJW. "You know, somebody's gonna go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well."

Luckily, they won't take the field at the same time. "Thank God they're both on offense, probably rules out any fist fights," added dad Ed.