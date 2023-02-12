Travis and Jason Kelce Share a Big Brotherly Hug on the Super Bowl Field Prior to Kick Off

Travis and Jason Kelce are the first brothers to ever play each other in the Super Bowl

By
and
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 07:25 PM
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce showed some brotherly love on the Super Bowl field.

Before the two squared off in the Super Bowl LVII championship on Sunday, the NFL brothers shared a hug before kick off in the spirit of healthy competition.

The pair are the first brothers to ever face off in the Super Bowl.

Just moments before kickoff, their mom Donna Kelce was interviewed by singer Jordin Sparks. They played a game where Donna held up a photo of each son's face as the crowd cheered who they thought would win.

As the National Anthem played before the game, Travis and Jason were both shown on the Jumbotron, with tears streaming down Travis's face.

Travis, 33, is a record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason, 35, is the fan-favorite center of the Philadelphia Eagles. The two grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and went on to play football together at the University of Cincinnati. After graduation, Jason was drafted by the Eagles in 2011 and Travis by the Chiefs in 2013.

Ahead of the big game, the Chiefs tight end shared that the brothers' face-off is something of a two-edged sword on the their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Instagram

"It's wild and surreal. I feel like I've been getting asked this question for my entire career. 'What would you feel if you played your brother in the Super Bowl?' The entire time I've been like, 'That's been the goal.' Now that it's actually happening, it's kind of sick," Travis said. "Now someone's gotta send their brother home."

The brothers are no strangers to the Super Bowl, and they've always been happy for each other's successes — despite their competitive nature. "The happiest I've ever been for him was seeing him win the Super Bowl and seeing how crazy he went on the field," Travis told Sports Illustrated about his big brother Jason's Super Bowl win in 2018.

Jason had similar feelings toward Travis' Super Bowl victory two years later. "Winning it yourself is a very self-gratifying thing … but seeing someone you love and care about accomplish their dreams is potentially more gratifying," Jason said to SI.

