Tom Brady Jokes That He's 'Not Sure What to Do with My Hands' for First Post-Retirement Super Bowl

The newly-retired NFL star poked fun at himself on Twitter before the start of the 2023 Super Bowl

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 07:38 PM
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Photo: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tom Brady is still getting used to life post-retirement.

The NFL legend, who announced his retirement from the league earlier this month, joked with his Twitter followers before the start of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.

Brady tweeted a gif of Will Ferrell as his Talladega Nights character, Ricky Bobby, saying, "I'm not sure what to do with my hands," shortly before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles took the field.

The 45-year-old followed up the tweet with praise for Super Bowl quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. He wrote, "Two of the best in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can't wait to watch."

The funny tweet comes shortly after the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback quipped that he has to "get good at" retirement. During a Feb. 7 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady opened up about life post-retirement.

"You know, I've done it once before, so I've gotta figure this out and get good at this actually," he said. "It's all pretty new."

Still, he said he's "excited for what's ahead."

"My friend says, 'The future happens a day at a time.' And I think with any great chapter that ends, there's other great opportunities ahead," said Brady. "And I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being. I'll feel some different things I'm sure as things go along, but I'm doing great, in a great space and excited for what's ahead."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Poses in Just His Underwear to Complete a Bet: 'Did I Do It Right?'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady, who played 22 seasons in the NFL, confessed that the idea of retirement is still settling in.

"There's a lot of emotions," added the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"You know, I think relief just because there's a little bit of a decompression/depressurization. For, you know, 32 years you've been getting ready to prepare for another season, and I think the reality of that probably hasn't even sunk in yet," he explained. "So I don't know how I'll feel as those moments get closer to a degree, but I'm really happy and content with kind of where we're at."

Related Articles
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Travis and Jason Kelce Share a Big Brotherly Hug on the Super Bowl Field Prior to Kick Off
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin and His First Responders Honored by NFL Before Super Bowl 2023
Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce Shows Off Her Split Eagles-Chiefs 'Game Day Fit' Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
Travis Kelce Posts Heartfelt Childhood Videos with Brother Jason Before Super Bowl 2023
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Drew Brees on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'Felt Like He Might Play Forever'
2021 Super Bowl LV gatorade
A History of the Super Bowl Gatorade Pours to Better Your Betting Odds This Year
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Sports Person of the Year, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans attends 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at Barclays Center on December 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Jokes He 'Was Unaware' NFL Had Retirement Paperwork After Tom Brady's Official Exit
Scottsdale, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are seen indulging in some drinks while partying at Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: Arod, Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Date Night with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in Arizona Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Shaq, Michael Phelps and LeSean McCoy Offer Insightful Advice to Tom Brady Post Retirement
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Super Bowl 2023: Guide to Celebrity Parties and Events in Phoenix
Joe Montana
Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'
Jerome Bettis attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.
Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Says He Briefly Considered Retirement Before Winning 2006 Super Bowl
J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and T. J. Watt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
The Watt Brothers: Everything to Know About the NFL Family
Baltimore Man Wins Tickets to Super Bowl 2023, Gifts Them to His Friend with Stage 4 Cancer
Man Who Won Tickets to the Super Bowl Gives Them to Friend with Stage 4 Cancer for a 'Bit of Joy'