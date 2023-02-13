Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl 2023 Win with Vince Lombardi Trophy — and a WWE Belt!

The quarterback helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles during the big game on Sunday evening

Published on February 13, 2023 08:26 AM
Patrick Mahomes Shares Photo with Vince Lombardi Trophy and WWE Belt After Super Bowl 2023 Win
Photo: Patrick Mahomes Instagram

Patrick Mahomes is celebrating his Super Bowl 2023 win!

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at the big game on Sunday evening, the athlete, 27, shared a photo on his Instagram Story documenting his post-game festivities.

Seen sitting inside a bus, Mahomes wore a gray Chiefs T-shirt and complimenting red shorts while he held onto the famed Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Chiefs-centric WWE belt, which was left for him in front of his locker after Sunday's victory.

The quarterback — who was crowned Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl — completed the look with a pair of large black sunglasses and an NFL hair worn backward on his head.

Prior to the post, Mahomes shared the WWE belt with his teammates in the locker room at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as seen in an official video posted to the WWE on Fox Twitter account.

The Chiefs bested the Eagles at Sunday's Super Bowl LVII with a score of 38-35. The Super Bowl victory marks the second in Mahomes' career, and the third for head coach Andy Reid. The franchise last won in 2020, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

During a ceremony after the game, Mahomes was asked whether he believes the Chiefs are a "dynasty" now that they have won two Super Bowls in four seasons. "I'm not gonna say dynasty yet," Mahomes responded. "We're not done yet!"

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty

Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship, to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Eagles bested the New York Giants, then the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, to reach their first Super Bowl since their 2018 win.

Celebrities including LeBron James, Elon Musk, and WNBA star Brittney Griner were all in attendance at the game, as well as Damar Hamlin, who appeared in a pre-game ceremony that honored the medical teams from the Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The night began with country singer Chris Stapleton singing a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," with Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in 2021's feature film CODA, performing American sign language alongside him.

Grammy-winning artist Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds also showed off his vocal chops with a soaring rendition of "America the Beautiful" before the game, while Sheryl Lee Ralph performed the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Rihanna later performed during the halftime show, where she revealed she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky as she ran through a set that included decades of her iconic hits.

