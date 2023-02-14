Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Banned Team from Watching Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

While millions of viewers who tuned in to the 2023 Super Bowl were treated to Rihanna's halftime show, members of the Kansas City Chiefs were not among them.

As quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed to Jimmy Kimmel this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid barred any of his players from leaving the locker room to watch the show.

"Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking,'" Mahomes told Kimmel, "'because you're not playing the rest of the game.'"

Since teams typically use halftime to make adjustments to their strategy, being present was especially important for the Chiefs as they faced down a 24-14 deficit at the end of the second quarter.

Fortunately for them, Kansas City had an impressive second half and ended up winning the game with a final score of 38-35.

The Super Bowl win was the second one in four seasons for the Chiefs after they trounced the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Last year, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stayed on the field to watch the Super Bowl halftime show, even though his team was down 10-13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams won the game 23-20.

While they earned a Super Bowl trophy, the Chiefs missed out on seeing Rihanna's epic set list of her greatest hits — and her surprise reveal that she's expecting her second baby.

Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to star in the Super Bowl halftime show.

RELATED VIDEO: What You Didn't See at the 2023 Super Bowl: A Relieved Rihanna, Dancing Adele and a Chiefs Victory Song

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.