Entertainment Sports Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Banned Team from Watching Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show "Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking, because you're not playing the rest of the game,' " Mahomes told Jimmy Kimmel By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 14, 2023 04:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty, Christian Petersen/Getty While millions of viewers who tuned in to the 2023 Super Bowl were treated to Rihanna's halftime show, members of the Kansas City Chiefs were not among them. As quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed to Jimmy Kimmel this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid barred any of his players from leaving the locker room to watch the show. "Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking,'" Mahomes told Kimmel, "'because you're not playing the rest of the game.'" Since teams typically use halftime to make adjustments to their strategy, being present was especially important for the Chiefs as they faced down a 24-14 deficit at the end of the second quarter. Fortunately for them, Kansas City had an impressive second half and ended up winning the game with a final score of 38-35. Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit The Super Bowl win was the second one in four seasons for the Chiefs after they trounced the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. Last year, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stayed on the field to watch the Super Bowl halftime show, even though his team was down 10-13 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams won the game 23-20. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline While they earned a Super Bowl trophy, the Chiefs missed out on seeing Rihanna's epic set list of her greatest hits — and her surprise reveal that she's expecting her second baby. Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to star in the Super Bowl halftime show. RELATED VIDEO: What You Didn't See at the 2023 Super Bowl: A Relieved Rihanna, Dancing Adele and a Chiefs Victory Song Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly. A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.