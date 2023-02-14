Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Banned Team from Watching Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

"Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking, because you're not playing the rest of the game,' " Mahomes told Jimmy Kimmel

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 04:33 PM
Patrick Mahomes, Rihanna
Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty, Christian Petersen/Getty

While millions of viewers who tuned in to the 2023 Super Bowl were treated to Rihanna's halftime show, members of the Kansas City Chiefs were not among them.

As quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed to Jimmy Kimmel this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid barred any of his players from leaving the locker room to watch the show.

"Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking,'" Mahomes told Kimmel, "'because you're not playing the rest of the game.'"

Since teams typically use halftime to make adjustments to their strategy, being present was especially important for the Chiefs as they faced down a 24-14 deficit at the end of the second quarter.

Fortunately for them, Kansas City had an impressive second half and ended up winning the game with a final score of 38-35.

The Super Bowl win was the second one in four seasons for the Chiefs after they trounced the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Last year, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stayed on the field to watch the Super Bowl halftime show, even though his team was down 10-13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams won the game 23-20.

While they earned a Super Bowl trophy, the Chiefs missed out on seeing Rihanna's epic set list of her greatest hits — and her surprise reveal that she's expecting her second baby.

Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to star in the Super Bowl halftime show.

RELATED VIDEO: What You Didn't See at the 2023 Super Bowl: A Relieved Rihanna, Dancing Adele and a Chiefs Victory Song

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl 2023 Win with Vince Lombardi Trophy — and a WWE Belt!
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Super Bowl: A Relieved Rihanna, Dancing Adele and a Chiefs Victory Song
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in pain of a hurt ankle during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes Grimaces in Pain and Limps Off Field Just Before Halftime of the Super Bowl
Chad Henne
Chiefs' Quarterback Chad Henne Announces Retirement After Super Bowl Win: 'Calling It a Career'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'
Chainsmokers, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Party with The Chainsmokers After Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Says 'There Were a Lot More Critics' Who Didn't Believe Chiefs Would Win Super Bowl
Adele at Super Bowl . Fox
Adele Wears Fancy Head-to-Toe Fendi Look to Watch the Super Bowl: 'I'm Going Just for Rihanna'
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
All About Andy Reid, the Chiefs Coach Facing Off His Former Team in Super Bowl 2023
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes Yells 'He Did It!' and Runs on the Field After Patrick's Super Bowl Win
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
https://www.instagram.com/p/ColUDwJLFFT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D caradelevingne Verified #teamrihanna 2h
Cara Delevingne Supports Pregnant Rihanna at Super Bowl in Savage x Fenty T-Shirt: #TeamRihanna 
Joe Montana
Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'
Jason Kelce and his mom after the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce Gets Emotional as He Hugs His Mom After Losing the Super Bowl to Brother Travis