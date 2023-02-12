Patrick Mahomes Grimaces in Pain and Limps Off Field Just Before Halftime of the Super Bowl

Mahomes has been playing on an ankle injury he sustained during the Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoffs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21

By
Published on February 12, 2023 08:48 PM
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in pain of a hurt ankle during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Patrick Mahomes limped off the field in pain shortly before halftime of the 2023 Super Bowl.

The Kansas Chiefs quarterback, 27, who was taken down by the Eagles' T.J. Edwards, was seen grimacing while limping off the field as trainers attended to him on the sidelines.

Mahomes has been playing on a high ankle injury he sustained during the Chiefs divisional playoffs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21.

"This drive is nightmare material here for Kansas City," the announcers pointed out of the MVP QB, who lost possession of the ball, handing it back over to the Eagles.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the bench after an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty

"His ability is what makes him a good player," the panel of sportscasters discussed before the teams walked off the field, with Mahomes appearing to be walking with more ease back to the locker room.

The commentators predicted that they would probably give Mahomes some pain medication and wrap his ankle before the second half.

"If Mahomes' ankle injury is as bad as the grimace on the sidelines indicated, that really could hurt Kansas City," Michael Strahan weighed in.

"But they're not out of it. They've got a shot, I feel," he added.

