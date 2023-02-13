Patrick Mahomes Says 'There Were a Lot More Critics' Who Didn't Believe Chiefs Would Win Super Bowl

On the heels of winning his second Super Bowl in six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has something to say about those who viewed the team as an underdog.

"I mean, I wouldn't necessarily say we were counted out, but I mean, there was a lot more critics than there was the previous years I've been here," Mahomes said, following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. "And I told him to begin the year, I said as long as [head coach] Andy Reid's coaching, we're going to have success as an offense and trusting the leaders that we have on that defense."

The 27-year-old quarterback added: "So, to go from a team that wasn't, I wouldn't say majority picked, to win the AFC West to win the Super Bowl, that speaks to the guys that we have in our locker room."

For Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP after the game — and also was crowned regular season MVP last Thursday, making him the first to do so since Kurt Warner in 1999 — the "upset" win is especially sweet.

"It's hard, it hasn't even sunk in, I don't even think yet," Mahomes said. "I mean, I appreciate it. I appreciate it because of the failures. I mean the failure of losing a Super Bowl and losing the AFC championship game … gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion."

Last year, the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Kansas City a year earlier in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in 2020 was only the franchise's second before the win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Mahomes' teammate — and off-the-field buddy — Travis Kelce was in agreement following Sunday night's outcome.

"I got a great team. We had an unbelievable run and man, it feels good!" Kelce, 33, said during his post-game interview, adding: "Not one of y'all said the Chiefs were going to win it, and look at us now!"

The tight end admitted that his team was "a little uncharacteristic in the beginning" as they were trailing their opponent 21-14 by the end of the first half, but shared that "everybody had that determination" and "look in their eye" coming out in the locker room.

"Sure enough, the Chiefs came away with a victory, baby!" he enthused, after kissing the trophy.

As for Mahomes, he is happily readying his postseason plans with wife Brittany, 23-month-old daughter Sterling, and new baby Bronze.

"Luckily, I'm going to Disneyland now, so I have Disney World and Disneyland crossed off and they will have to make some more parks so I can go around everywhere and do a world tour," he said.