Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Accidentally Crashes His Post-Super Bowl Win Interview

Jackson Mahomes danced his way onto the national broadcast after the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The 22-year-old brother to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes found himself in the background of his brother's postgame interview after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Arena in Arizona.

As Patrick answered questions with an NFL reporter after the game, Jackson accidentally grooved himself right into the broadcast crew's shot on Sunday.

Shortly after he appeared on screen, the TikTok expert is shown motioning to someone in the background, likely to a producer who asked him to stay out of the shot.

In his story, Jackson told his Instagram followers he "waited all year to make this" TikTok after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

jackson mahomes/instagram

It was one of three TikToks Jackson posted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and this one seemed to be a dance to a cover of Drake's "Girls Want Girls" by Neon.

He captioned the post, "LFG!! CHAMPSSSS."

In a final post to TIkTok on Sunday, Jackson also recorded himself running out onto the field after the Chiefs won the game. He was carrying his niece, Sterling Skye Mahomes, as they ran out onto the field cheering.

This is not the first time Jackson has been noticed for his social media posts. The quarterback's brother has been the subject of a few controversies over the years, but negative headlines haven't affected Jackson's bond with Patrick. In February 2022, the NFL star quickly shut down a rumor that he didn't want Jackson coming to his games anymore, tweeting, "Y'all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂."

Despite his older brother's fame, Jackson says that he and Patrick have a normal sibling relationship.

"It's just like being related to anybody else," he explained during a May 2020 YouTube video. "He's a cool person, like we're super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that's pretty cool."