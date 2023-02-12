Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2023 to win their second championship in four seasons

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 10:51 PM
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty

All eyes were on Patrick Mahomes during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Mahomes was crowned Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after theChiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

During a ceremony after the game, Mahomes was asked whether he believes the Chiefs are a "dynasty" now that they have won two Super Bowls in four seasons.

"I'm not gonna say dynasty yet," Mahomes said. "We're not done yet!"

Mahomes' big win comes after the 27-year-old NFL star led the league in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season. He was also named the 2022 season MVP.

After Mahomes was named the 2022 MVP, his wife, Brittany, opened up about his work ethic.

"No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out," she said in a video.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celenr in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, faced off against his older brother, Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both brothers had previously won the Super Bowl, with Travis winning in 2020 and Jason in 2018.

The Eagles started the game with a touchdown just a few minutes into the first quarter, but Kansas City quickly answered with a touchdown thrown by Mahomes to Travis.

However, a missed field goal allowed Philadelphia to take the lead with a touchdown catch from A.J. Brown and a rushing touchdown from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The highlight of the first half was a fumble by Hurts that allowed the Chiefs to run it back for a touchdown, tying the game at 14-14. Despite a 35-yard field goal by Philadelphia before halftime, the game was far from over.

Mahomes returned to the field after halftime, but Philadelphia still maintained the lead with a field goal just before the start of the fourth quarter. However, Kansas City took the lead with a touchdown less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

With just minutes left in the game, Philadelphia tied the game at 35-35.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl

The Chiefs held on to win the game with a last-second field goal to lift the score to 38-35.

The night was filled with memorable performances, including a halftime show by Rihanna, who revealed she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

The national anthem was sung by country singer Chris Stapleton, with am American sign language performance by Troy Kotsur.

Grammy-winning artist Babyface also performed a rendition of "America the Beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before Mahomes, last year's Super Bowl MVP was Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp, who helped the team take home their first championship since 2000.

Related Articles
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and his brother Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce (62) embrace ahead of kick-off Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII, NFL, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale Arizona, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Jason Kelce Celebrates His Brother Travis' Big Win with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl
Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Travis and Jason Kelce Share a Big Brotherly Hug on the Super Bowl Field Prior to Kick Off
Joe Montana
Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
All About Andy Reid, the Chiefs Coach Facing Off His Former Team in Super Bowl 2023
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with family after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'
Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce Shows Off Her Split Eagles-Chiefs 'Game Day Fit' Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts React to Being First Black Quarterbacks to Face Off at a Super Bowl: 'History'
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Randi Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi and Sister Support Him at NFL Honors as He Wins MVP: 'What a Night'