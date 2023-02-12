Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'

All eyes were on Patrick Mahomes during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Mahomes was crowned Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after theChiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

During a ceremony after the game, Mahomes was asked whether he believes the Chiefs are a "dynasty" now that they have won two Super Bowls in four seasons.

"I'm not gonna say dynasty yet," Mahomes said. "We're not done yet!"

Mahomes' big win comes after the 27-year-old NFL star led the league in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season. He was also named the 2022 season MVP.

After Mahomes was named the 2022 MVP, his wife, Brittany, opened up about his work ethic.

"No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out," she said in a video.

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, faced off against his older brother, Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both brothers had previously won the Super Bowl, with Travis winning in 2020 and Jason in 2018.

The Eagles started the game with a touchdown just a few minutes into the first quarter, but Kansas City quickly answered with a touchdown thrown by Mahomes to Travis.

However, a missed field goal allowed Philadelphia to take the lead with a touchdown catch from A.J. Brown and a rushing touchdown from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The highlight of the first half was a fumble by Hurts that allowed the Chiefs to run it back for a touchdown, tying the game at 14-14. Despite a 35-yard field goal by Philadelphia before halftime, the game was far from over.

Mahomes returned to the field after halftime, but Philadelphia still maintained the lead with a field goal just before the start of the fourth quarter. However, Kansas City took the lead with a touchdown less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

With just minutes left in the game, Philadelphia tied the game at 35-35.

The Chiefs held on to win the game with a last-second field goal to lift the score to 38-35.

The night was filled with memorable performances, including a halftime show by Rihanna, who revealed she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

The national anthem was sung by country singer Chris Stapleton, with am American sign language performance by Troy Kotsur.

Grammy-winning artist Babyface also performed a rendition of "America the Beautiful."

Before Mahomes, last year's Super Bowl MVP was Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp, who helped the team take home their first championship since 2000.