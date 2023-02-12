Kevin Hart Jokingly Takes a Shot at Shaquille O'Neal During Super Bowl 2023: 'This Means War'

See the video of their playful interaction, which the NBA legend posted on social media on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on February 12, 2023 07:46 PM
https://twitter.com/clutchpointsapp/status/1624924640123715584?s=46&t=tZtRcn_phGCF3YwvML9dgA ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kevin Hart took a shot at Shaq 🤣👀
Photo: Clutch Points/Twitter

Kevin Hart and Shaquille O'Neal shared a hilarious moment at the Super Bowl.

O'Neal, 50, was recording a video of himself at the big game when Hart, 43, came up behind the NBA legend and took a swing to the big guy's head.

"We're here at the Super Bowl," said O'Neal, before he was cut off by Hart – and his fist. "At any time! At any time you could get it," Hart shouted in O'Neal's ear after the swing, which didn't seem to faze the 7-foot-1 athlete.

"This means war @kevinhart4real," O'Neal wrote in the post's caption before signing off with, "go @dallascowboys."

LeBron James, the newly-crowned leading scorer in the NBA, commented on O'Neal's Instagram video with a handful of laughing emojis.

Hart was wearing Eagles gear during the funny moment, but it was unclear if the comedian was wearing his highly-anticipated team onesie. While attending Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, the comedian told PEOPLE that he will be wearing "an Eagles onesie" to the big game on Sunday.

Hart got in the celebratory spirit at the event, where he passed shots out to other stars on the red carpet while pushing a shopping cart with tequila, before taking one for himself.

"It feels amazing," Hart told PEOPLE earlier this month of the Eagles making the Super Bowl. "This is my second Super Bowl with the Eagles. During my time on this earth, if I can get two wins out of it, that's even bigger. My fingers are crossed, all superstition is kicked in and I would love to come home with another win. That would put me on cloud nine."

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Hart x Draft Kings Super Bowl Commercial

For the Philadelphia native, being an Eagles fan is also "a family and friends thing."

"We're excited. It's something that we use and attach to ourselves as a staple or a moment of tradition," Hart said.

