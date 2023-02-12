Jason Kelce Gets Emotional as He Hugs His Mom After Losing the Super Bowl to Brother Travis

Jason also embraced Travis on the field after the Chiefs' win, which was Travis' second Super Bowl victory

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 12, 2023 11:40 PM
Jason Kelce and his mom after the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce and his mom Donna after the Super Bowl. Photo: ESPN

Jason and Travis Kelce were the first set of brothers to ever play against each other in the Super Bowl when they faced off for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and unfortunately for the Kelce family, only one could go home victorious.

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35, Travis celebrated on the winner's platform with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Jason, on the other hand, was spotted getting emotional when he saw his mom on the field after the game, and immediately enveloped her in a huge hug.

"Mom's always there 💚," the NFL wrote alongside the touching video they posted on Instagram moments after the game ended.

Jason also embraced Travis on the field after the Chiefs' win, which was Travis' second Super Bowl victory.

Though the two brothers have played each other during the regular season before Sunday, this time around it was historic.

"It's wild and kind of surreal," Travis said of becoming the first set of brothers to play each other, during the latest episode of their New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast prior to the game.

"I feel like I've been getting asked this question for my entire career. 'What would you feel if you played your brother in the Super Bowl?' The entire time I've been like, 'That's been the goal.' Now that it's actually happening, it's kind of sick," he continued.

While Jason, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018, said during the podcast that his goal has been to get to the big game, Travis emphasized that having both of them there is an even more significant achievement.

"Now someone's gotta send their brother home," he continued.

Added Jason: "Did we think it was going to be both of us? I don't know. I thought it could happen, but I never fully anticipated it happening until last week. I was like, 'Man, this could really happen. We could really have a New Heights Kelce Bowl, and we could actually be doing this.' "

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Jason and Travis Kelce. Cooper Neill/Getty

The monumental game became possible after Jason and the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, and Travis and the Chiefs took down the Cincinnati Bengals, earning them both Super Bowl berths.

