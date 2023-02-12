Jason Kelce Celebrates His Brother Travis' Big Win with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023

The siblings were the first NFL players to ever face off at the Super Bowl, and embraced before and after Sunday's game

By
Published on February 12, 2023 10:50 PM
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Jason and Travis Kelce. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty

Jason Kelce is celebrating little brother Travis Kelce's big win at Super Bowl 2023.

The brothers are the first siblings in NFL history to faceoff for Super Bowl and Jason, 35, was clearly a good sport after Travis, 33, and his Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35 in the action-packed fourth quarter.

As time was officially called and the Chiefs were declared the winners over the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason gave his brother a big hug, just like he did before kick-off.

Trailing at the end of the first half 14-21, the Chiefs came up with three big offensive plays and three touchdowns in the second, even after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got injured just under two minutes before halftime. With just over five minutes left at the end of the fourth quarter, the Eagles scored another touchdown, tying the game 35-35 by successfully pulling off a two-point conversion.

The Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker then kicked a field goal to win the game 38-35.

Travis appeared to say something encouraging in Jason's ear as he reacted to his brother's words during their embrace, then the two parted so that the tight end could revel in his celebratory moment, hugging his teammates and cheering loudly for the cameras.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Ezra Shaw/Getty

Before the two squared off in the NFL championship on Sunday, the brothers shared a hug in the spirit of healthy competition.

As the National Anthem played before the game, Travis and Jason were both shown on the Jumbotron, with tears streaming down Travis's face.

Before the game, their mom, Donna, told PEOPLE that she planned to write letters for each of them.

Donna Kelce holds up photos of her sons, Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona
Cooper Neill/Getty

"I wrote them both letters and I'm going to take them cookies," Donna shared. Donna says she did something similar for her sons for Christmas, but this time she'll be celebrating her sons' historic NFL accomplishment as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

The brothers are no strangers to the Super Bowl, and they've always been happy for each other's successes — despite their competitive nature. "The happiest I've ever been for him was seeing him win the Super Bowl and seeing how crazy he went on the field," Travis told Sports Illustrated about his big brother Jason's Super Bowl win in 2018.

Jason had similar feelings toward Travis' Super Bowl victory two years later. "Winning it yourself is a very self-gratifying thing … but seeing someone you love and care about accomplish their dreams is potentially more gratifying," Jason said to SI.

