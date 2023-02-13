Jason Kelce Says He and Brother Travis 'Talked More This Year Than' They Have 'Since College'

"It's been awesome to talk to him every week, laugh with him every week, and I look forward to doing that in the offseason," Jason said after Super Bowl 2023

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 01:01 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 27 to 20. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty; David Eulitt/Getty

Jason Kelce's team may have come up short in the Super Bowl, but the Philadelphia Eagles player still feels like this season was a major win — for his team, and his family.

The 35-year-old NFL star spoke to reporters following the Chiefs' victory over the Eagles on Sunday, and when asked about how his relationship with his brother Travis Kelce grew over the course of the season, Jason revealed that they were closer this year than they've been in a while.

"I talked to my brother more this year than I've talked to him since college, probably," Jason said at the podium postgame. "It's been truly a joy, probably one of my most enjoyable seasons both as an Eagle and as a brother," he added.

Jason called Travis "an incredible person" and said he's "really, really happy for him" after the Super Bowl victory. "It's been awesome to talk to him every week, laugh with him every week, and I look forward to doing that in the offseason."

However, Jason admitted the next time the brothers record their New Heights podcast will be "an awkward" one for him following the loss to Travis and the Chiefs. "Can't win them all," he said.

The Philadelphia Eagles star admitted he "hadn't quite let the emotion" sink in yet when he first embraced his brother on the field after the game. "I'm sure we'll have a more emotional interaction," he predicted. "Really happy for Trav, played his a-- off. They've earned it," Jason said of the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and his brother Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce (62) embrace ahead of kick-off Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII, NFL, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale Arizona, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Travis and Jason Kelce. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Jason explained that despite the frustrating loss, which he attributed to "plenty of mistakes" from him and his teammates, he has "a lot of respect for everybody" in the Kansas City Chiefs organization. "A lot of people in that organization gave me my start in this league, including coach Andy Reid," Travis said on Sunday.

For Travis, beating his big brother Jason at the Super Bowl was an emotional experience.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, said while fighting back tears in his post-game press conference. "You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it's a weird feeling."

As the first siblings to ever play one another in the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers knew that one of them would be disappointed with the game's outcome, but Travis said that Jason and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates were a force to contend with until the very last minute of the game.

"That team had great leadership, great coaches and it came down to the end," Travis said. "We have all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There's nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season."

