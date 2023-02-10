Super Bowl 2023: Guide to Celebrity Parties and Events in Phoenix

Happy Super Bowl Weekend to all who celebrate!

With Super Bowl 2023 just days away, stars from sports and entertainment are celebrating at exclusive parties and events all over Phoenix. Below is your guide to the biggest, most exclusive events popping up all around the city, and ways for you to snag a ticket to join the celebrations.

40 Love Pop-Up

Friday, Feb. 10 & Saturday, Feb. 11 at 40 Love Scottsdale

The pop-up event at 40 Love's newest location in old town Scottsdale is going down during Super Bowl weekend. Over two nights, the experience will feature live performances by 21 Savage on Friday and Travis Scott on Saturday.

TAO x MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Saturday, Feb. 11 at Southwest Jet Center in Scottsdale, AZ

Maxim's VIP event will feature live performances from Offset, Zedd, Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk and more.

Shaq's Fun House Presented by Netspend

Friday, February 10 at Talking Stick Resort

Part music festival and part carnival, Shaq's Fun House features a full carnival midway, games, rides, 6 hours of open bar and food. Guests will also enjoy performances by Snoop Dogg and Diplo. Tickets: On sale now HERE

Shaq's Fun House, Swisher Sweets Artist Project Inside, Miami, USA - 31 Jan 2020
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Party on the 19th Hole Presented by Michelob ULTRA

Saturday, Feb. 11 at Bushwood Country Club in Scottsdale, AZ

Serena Williams and Brian Cox will host the invite-only event with musical performances from Offset and DJ Khaled. Additional stars like WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and Anderson .Paak are expected to attend.

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m.- Location TBA

Executive Chairman of Fanatics Michael Rubin returns with another star-studded bash. In previous years, the event has brought out stars like Jay-Z, Magic Johnson, Kevin Hart and Cardi B.

2018 Global Citizen Concert
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Concert at Central Park, Great Lawn on September 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/WireImage)

GQ Sports x Gucci Party

Friday, Feb. 10 - Location: TBD

GQ Sports and Gucci will celebrate this weekend's Big Game with a private cocktail party on Friday, February 10 in Phoenix, Arizona to honor the second installment of GQ's content series partnership with Gucci titled A Hero's Journey, starring football player Jalen Ramsey.

Annual FanDuel Super Bowl Party

Friday, Feb. 10 at Tempe Beach Park

The Killers will headline the annual FanDuel Party, which will also include Superstar Showdown challenges that match former NFL greats and celebrities against each other in tailgate-style games and predict the winners on FanDuel's app. Tickets are available at www.fanduel.com/fanduel-party.

Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming

Friday, February 10th at Scottsdale Hangar One

One of the weekend's most exclusive events, the second annual Cash App & Visah.wood Homecomingpop-up experience will host a star-studded list of attendees and a performance by Drake to end the night.

Gronk Beach presented by The Beast Unleashed

Rob Gronkowski Announces Gronk Beach Flyer

Saturday, February 11 at Talking Stick Resort

Hit the beach once again with four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Gronk enlisted headliners 21 Savage, Lil' Jon and Diplo for the music festival and fans attending will also get to check out a celebrity beach volleyball competition. Ticket are on sale at GRONKBEACH.com

SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan

Saturday, February 11at Talking Stick Resort

Sports Illustrated's The Party presented by Captain Morgan has The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly as its headlining musical guests this year. Tickets are on sale at SITHEPARTY.com

Guy's Flavortown Tailgate Presented by Cash App

Sunday, Feb. 12 Location: TBA location next to the stadium

Guy Fieri promises Super Bowl's largest culinary event ever in Arizona with a family-friendly event for 10,000 fans. He's curating over 15 restaurants, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives specials, dozens of bars, tons of tailgate fun and a performance from Diplo. This is a free event open to the public.

The Party One

Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walter WhereHouse in Phoenix

The Party One is for Uber One members and will feature music from Paris Hilton as well as other surprise musical performances. More information here.

Paris Hilton
Michael Simon/Startraks

Rolling Stone LIVE

Friday, Feb. 10 atThe Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona

Travis Scott, Robin Thicke, DJ & MC Irie and DJ Whoo Kid will perform at Rolling Stone's party on Friday. The evening will include numerous celebrities, athletes, VIPs, influencers and others in attendance. Packages are available for purchase at RollingStoneLive.com.

