Donna Kelce Shows Off Her Split Eagles-Chiefs 'Game Day Fit' Ahead of Super Bowl 2023

Her sons Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 06:41 PM
Donna Kelce
Photo: Donna Kelce/Twitter

Donna Kelce has her Super Bowl 2023 outfit ready to go.

On Sunday afternoon, Kelce — mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — shared a selfie on Twitter that showed off her clothing and support for both of her tons and their teams.

"#gamedayfit," Donna wrote alongside the photo, which shows a shirt that splits into Eagles and Chiefs colors on each side and a clear bag with each of her sons' jersey numbers. Donna even wore sneakers corresponding to each team — Chiefs on her left, Eagles on her right.

The Eagles' Twitter account got in on the fun with Donna, writing in response to her photo: "LOVE half of your outfit 😂 GO BIRDS!"

Jason and Travis are the first brothers to ever square off at the Super Bowl, with their parents Donna and Ed in attendance to support both sons Sunday evening.

While there can only be one winner, Donna says the momentous occasion within itself is a win for team Kelce. "You see them as kids and you wonder how they're going to relate to other children and you don't really know. They're the best in their city, the best maybe in their state, and you don't know how that's going to relate to the rest of the country, you just have no idea," Donna shared during an appearance on the Today show.

"I know that they're very talented and very athletic. It was just a joy to go to all the games — lacrosse, baseball, hockey — they played almost every single sport you can think of; basketball. So it's just been a pure joy to watch them compete and be allowed to do it for this many years. It's just amazing," she concluded.

Last Tuesday, Donna told PEOPLE she penned letters to both of her sons that she'll give to them on Sunday. "I wrote them both letters and I'm going to take them cookies," Donna shares. Donna says she did something similar for her sons for Christmas, but this time she'll be celebrating her sons' historic NFL accomplishment as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

In her letters to Travis and Jason, Donna said she wanted "to tell them that my fingers are crossed for both of them, that I'm proud of them, and I hope their dreams come true."

