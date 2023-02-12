Damar Hamlin and His First Responders Honored by NFL Before Super Bowl 2023

Hamlin shared hugs and handshakes with the medical teams from the Cincinnati Bengals organization and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before kickoff

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 06:52 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Damar Hamlin took the field before Super Bowl 2023 for a touching moment with the first responders and healthcare professionals that saved his life last month following a cardiac arrest.

Just prior to kickoff, the NFL honored the medical teams from the Cincinnati Bengals and University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a special tribute.

"These heroes work every day to keep their community safe, and also led Damar Hamlin's medical team during his recovery," an announcer said.

The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, then joined them on the field to share hugs and handshakes with every team member present.

The tribute follows a similar showing of support for Hamlin and the medical teams from Cincinnatti during this year's NFL Honors.

During the Thursday night broadcast, the personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a Jan. 2 game were honored for their work.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph introduced them on the stage, followed soon after by Hamlin, which earned a standing ovation from the NFL players and celebrities in the crowd.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hamlin then took the microphone to share his gratitude. "First I would like to just thank God for even being here," he began. "Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would've ever chosen to be a part of my story. But that's because sometimes, our own visions are too small. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be."

"But God's plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world."

RELATED VIDEO: Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Speaking Appearance as He Wins NFL Community Service Award

He then thanked the first responders who surrounded him on the stage, before pulling them all together in a group embrace.

"I want to give a special thank you to everyone on this stage for everything they did for me," Hamlin said. "And thank you to everyone around the world who prayed for me and hoped for me. The journey will continue."

Hamlin was injured early in the first quarter of the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle. The safety quickly popped back up, before suddenly collapsing. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen before the ambulance took him away.

Related Articles
Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order
Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce Shows Off Her Split Eagles-Chiefs 'Game Day Fit' Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
Travis Kelce Posts Heartfelt Childhood Videos with Brother Jason Before Super Bowl 2023
https://www.instagram.com/mecolehardman4/?hl=en. mecole hardman shariah gordon. Mecole Hardman/Instagram
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Went Into Labor Before Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals gives his son Koa Watt a kiss prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Says Fatherhood Changed Him in 'Many Ways': 'It's a Love I Never Knew I Could Have'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zLJoQRS48KQ. Bradley Cooper. T mobile Comercial
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Drew Brees on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'Felt Like He Might Play Forever'
LOS ANGELES - MAY 22: "Get Some, Goldilocks!" - Pictured: Swoop and Kevin Hart. A group of trash-talking competitors take on the course, and the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, stops by to surprise host Kevin Hart, on TKO: TOTAL KNOCK OUT, Wednesday, July 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
Kevin Hart Says He Is Going to Wear 'an Eagles Onesie' to Rep the Team During Super Bowl 2023
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Beyonce and Rihanna attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)
Rihanna Admits She Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for Her Own
2021 Super Bowl LV gatorade
A History of the Super Bowl Gatorade Pours to Better Your Betting Odds This Year
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Sports Person of the Year, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans attends 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at Barclays Center on December 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Jokes He 'Was Unaware' NFL Had Retirement Paperwork After Tom Brady's Official Exit
Scottsdale, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are seen indulging in some drinks while partying at Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: Arod, Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Date Night with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in Arizona Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Super Bowl 2023: Guide to Celebrity Parties and Events in Phoenix
Joe Montana
Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'