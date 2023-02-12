See All the Celebrities Cheering at Super Bowl 2023

These stars are on the ground at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, catching the face-off between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl 

By
Published on February 12, 2023 09:11 PM
01 of 06

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter

Jay-Z poses looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
Christian Petersen/Getty
02 of 06

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd at the Super Bowl LVII Pre-Show held at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty
03 of 06

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper at the Super Bowl
FOX
04 of 06

LeBron James

Lebron James and Savannah
NFL/Instagram
05 of 06

Gordon Ramsay

Chef Gordon Ramsay attends Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Ezra Shaw/Getty
06 of 06

Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Questlove

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Questlove attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Related Articles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLPl0JD80TY GM and Netflix are teaming up to give EVs the stage they deserve.
Will Ferrell Channels 'Bridgerton', 'Love Is Blind'and 'Stranger Things' in Super Bowl 2023 Ad
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in pain of a hurt ankle during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes Grimaces in Pain and Limps Off Field Just Before Halftime of the Super Bowl
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner Rocks an Eagles Jersey at Super Bowl 2023 in Third Public Appearance Since Return to U.S.
GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles greets players against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Kelce Brothers and Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Moved to Tears During Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem
https://twitter.com/clutchpointsapp/status/1624924640123715584?s=46&t=tZtRcn_phGCF3YwvML9dgA ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kevin Hart took a shot at Shaq 🤣👀
Kevin Hart Jokingly Takes a Shot at Shaquille O'Neal During Super Bowl 2023: 'This Means War'
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Jokes That He's 'Not Sure What to Do with My Hands' for First Post-Retirement Super Bowl
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Travis and Jason Kelce Share a Big Brotherly Hug on the Super Bowl Field Prior to Kick Off
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs his wife Brittany Mahomes before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Give Patrick Mahomes a Kiss Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin and His First Responders Honored by NFL Before Super Bowl 2023
Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order
Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce Shows Off Her Split Eagles-Chiefs 'Game Day Fit' Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
Travis Kelce Posts Heartfelt Childhood Videos with Brother Jason Before Super Bowl 2023
https://www.instagram.com/mecolehardman4/?hl=en. mecole hardman shariah gordon. Mecole Hardman/Instagram
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Went Into Labor Before Super Bowl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zLJoQRS48KQ. Bradley Cooper. T mobile Comercial
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Drew Brees on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'Felt Like He Might Play Forever'
LOS ANGELES - MAY 22: "Get Some, Goldilocks!" - Pictured: Swoop and Kevin Hart. A group of trash-talking competitors take on the course, and the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, stops by to surprise host Kevin Hart, on TKO: TOTAL KNOCK OUT, Wednesday, July 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
Kevin Hart Says He Is Going to Wear 'an Eagles Onesie' to Rep the Team During Super Bowl 2023