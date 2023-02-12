Brittney Griner Rocks an Eagles Jersey at Super Bowl 2023 in Third Public Appearance Since Return to U.S.

The WNBA star attended the big game alongside wife Cherelle Griner 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 08:25 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner and wife. Photo: Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock

Brittney Griner is pledging her allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The WNBA star, 32, was spotted rocking a white Eagles No. 12 jersey at Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday in her third public outing since her return to the U.S. in December. In a photo shared by the NFL, Brittney is all smiles in her Philly gear sitting alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner, who was also wearing an Eagles jersey.

The sighting comes one day after Brittney surprised fans and onlookers at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday.

Brittney and Cherelle, 30, previously stepped out for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Phoenix last month. "Glad to be home," she told supporters during the outing.

The Phoenix Mercury center was detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges in February for allegedly possessing hash oil in her luggage.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in August, and started to serve her sentence before President Joe Biden secured a prisoner swap that brought her home in December.

The prisoner swap took place Thursday, Dec. 8. in the United Arab Emirates, 10 months after Brittney was first incarcerated. "It feels so good to be home," she wrote in a heartfelt statement shortly after her release.

"The first night, we didn't sleep at all," Cherelle exclusively told PEOPLE in December, laughing. "We just talked all night long and all morning. And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because for 10 months we were passing letters. It was great to have that dialogue back and forth."

Brittney has been getting back into the game following her release, expressing that she plans to play with the Phoenix Mercury again when the 2023 season starts in May.

