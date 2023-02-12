Brittany Mahomes Yells 'He Did It!' and Runs on the Field After Patrick's Super Bowl Win

Brittany Mahomes was all smiles when her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sealed his victory at the 2023 Super Bowl.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Brittany is heard yelling, "He did it!" while running onto the field following the Chiefs' 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Brittany also shared footage of Patrick holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a ceremony after the win.

Another video shared on Brittany's Instagram Story showed Patrick holding the couple's young daughter, Sterling Skye, as confetti fell around them.

Sunday's Super Bowl win is Patrick and the Chiefs' second championship in four seasons.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Mahomes previously won in 2020, when he helped the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

During a ceremony after the game, Mahomes was asked whether he believes the Chiefs are a "dynasty" now that he has earned his second Super Bowl title.

"I'm not gonna say dynasty yet," Mahomes said. "We're not done yet!"

The 27-year-old NFL star led the league in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season. He was also named the 2022 regular season MVP.

"No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out," Brittany said in a video after Patrick earned the NFL MVP honor.

Patrick and Brittany welcomed Sterling Skye on Feb. 20, 2021, and son Bronze in November 2022.

Months after Sterling's arrival, Patrick told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed to have a really, really good first baby."

"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he said.

"I'm just trying to tell her to slow down," he added, "so I can enjoy every minute of it."