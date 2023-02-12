Brittany Mahomes Yells 'He Did It!' and Runs on the Field After Patrick's Super Bowl Win

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles to win the 2023 Super Bowl, four seasons after winning their last championship

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 11:44 PM
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Brittany Mahomes was all smiles when her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sealed his victory at the 2023 Super Bowl.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Brittany is heard yelling, "He did it!" while running onto the field following the Chiefs' 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Brittany also shared footage of Patrick holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a ceremony after the win.

Another video shared on Brittany's Instagram Story showed Patrick holding the couple's young daughter, Sterling Skye, as confetti fell around them.

Sunday's Super Bowl win is Patrick and the Chiefs' second championship in four seasons.

atrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Mahomes previously won in 2020, when he helped the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

During a ceremony after the game, Mahomes was asked whether he believes the Chiefs are a "dynasty" now that he has earned his second Super Bowl title.

"I'm not gonna say dynasty yet," Mahomes said. "We're not done yet!"

The 27-year-old NFL star led the league in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season. He was also named the 2022 regular season MVP.

"No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out," Brittany said in a video after Patrick earned the NFL MVP honor.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos

Patrick and Brittany welcomed Sterling Skye on Feb. 20, 2021, and son Bronze in November 2022.

Months after Sterling's arrival, Patrick told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed to have a really, really good first baby."

"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he said.

"I'm just trying to tell her to slow down," he added, "so I can enjoy every minute of it."

Related Articles
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night; Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes, Eli Apple
Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals' Eli Apple After Chiefs' Playoffs Win
Patrick Mahomes family
All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin
Paul Rudd, Travis Kelce Celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ MVP Title
Brittany Mahomes, Paul Rudd, Travis Kelce Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' MVP Title: 'We All Knew It Was Coming'
Randi Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi and Sister Support Him at NFL Honors as He Wins MVP: 'What a Night'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Shows Off Her Custom '15' Jacket at Super Bowl 2023
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (13765221ra) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs his wife Brittany Mahomes before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Give Patrick Mahomes a Kiss Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
Joe Montana
Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'
brittany mahomes, patrick and sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Jason Kelce Celebrates His Brother Travis' Big Win with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023