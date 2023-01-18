Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has.

"I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life. Now, he spends a lot of time working with a lot of people to make sure that he's as healthy as possible. He eats right, conditions and does all this stuff."

Vinatieri, 50, who played with Brady, 45, on the New England Patriots for five seasons, isn't surprised to see his former quarterback still playing.

"Nothing surprises me about Tom anymore," the former NFL kicker says. "The sixth round draft choice that came in and earned his spot."

After announcing he was retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 season, Brady changed his mind and said he was going to play at least one more year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But now with their season over, everyone around the league is speculating about Brady's next move.

Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

Brady could finally retire for good and start a career in broadcasting, but Vinatieri doesn't think his pal is slowing down anytime soon.

"I haven't talked to Tom this year about this, so I don't know. He's the type of guy that I think he'd play a few more years if he wanted to," the four-time Super Bowl winner and all-time NFL scoring leader shares. "But I know he also has the broadcasting thing and other things in his life that at some point you go, 'When is enough, enough?' and I don't know what that is because it's always tough leaving a locker room and leaving your boys and leaving the coaching staff."

Vinatieri retired in 2021, but he's currently spending time back on the field with Gronkowski for FanDuel's Kick of Destiny campaign. Anyone can place a bet on the game for $5 or more, and will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski kicks a 25-yard field goal during a live commercial in the third quarter of the 2023 Super Bowl.

"Rob is an amazing athlete," Vinatieri says. "Obviously we know how many Super Bowls and how many touchdown catches and running over dudes, but kicking a ball is a little bit different than catching touchdowns, so he had his struggles [in practicing for the ad]."

"He makes some, and he didn't on some, but he's a die hard competitor and as much fun as he is, he takes it serious, and he wants to do a good job. When we're practicing, and they're like, 'Okay, good,' and he's like, 'No, I got to keep going until it looks right. I got to make it, and this and that,' so he's a fun dude to be around, for sure."