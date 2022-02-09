"I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Write and Andre 3000," Zendaya tells PEOPLE of signing on for the commercial

Zendaya Is the 'She' Selling Seashells by the Seashore in Squarespace's Full Super Bowl Ad — Watch

Zendaya is a "seaside sensation!"

The Euphoria actress' full Super Bowl 2022 commercial for Squarespace has been released ahead of Sunday's big game and, in it, Zendaya transforms into a purveyor of seashells.

Playing off the classic children's tongue-twister about a girl named Sally, the video starts with a dismayed Zendaya grappling with slow seashell sales. A narration by singer and actor André "3000" Benjamin explains, "Sally sold seashells by the seashore. But the seashells didn't sell so well, so Sally set up a seashell store on Squarespace."

"So, her seashells started selling," Benjamin says, as Zendaya's business booms and she cycles through multiple outfit changes. "Sally was such a seaside sensation, she also sold swanky seashell accessories, seashells serenity sessions, savory seaside snacks, even seashell excursions."

Eventually, the 25-year-old "sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity," says Benjamin, to which the actress responds, "Shucks."

Squarespace had previously shared a teaser clip of the ad, their first produced by an in-house creative team. The spot was helmed by Baby Driver director Edgar Wright.

"I've been a Squarespace user for a while, so I'm familiar with the brand on a personal level. So when they came to me with the idea to modernize the tongue twister 'Sally Sold Seashells by the Seashore,' I was drawn to it," Zendaya tells PEOPLE. "I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright and André 3000."

She calls filming an "overall good experience," adding, "I really enjoyed working with Edgar Wright as I am a big fan of his work. He's lovely in person and a dream to work with."

"The location was absolutely beautiful and soothing and it was a set filled with very creative energy," says Zendaya.

In a press release, Squarespace's founder and CEO Anthony Casalena said the platform "provides today's creator and entrepreneurs, like Zendaya, with everything they need to thrive."