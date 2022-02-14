Rams Safety Taylor Rapp Proposes to Girlfriend After Super Bowl 2022 Victory

Taylor Rapp popped the question to girlfriend Dani Johnson after he and his team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl 56

Taylor Rapp had not one but two big wins on Sunday night.

After winning a Super Bowl 2022 ring, the Los Angeles Rams safety pulled out a ring of his own, proposing to his girlfriend Dani Johnson right on the field of the SoFi stadium in front of a crowd of cheering fans.

Cameras watching caught the happy moment for the 24-year-old athlete and his now-fiancée.

Footage posted to the ESPN Twitter account show Rapp as he dropped on on knee, much to the surprise of Johnson and nearby spectators.

Johnson, who was dressed in bright blue pants to support the Rams, put her hand out and tearfully accepted Rapp's proposal. The two then embraced as viewers cried out in love.

"Two rings in one night 💍💍," ESPN wrote. "Congrats to @trapp07"

Johnson celebrated Rapp's 24th birthday in December with a sweet Instagram post that included a series of photos taken at a Rams game. In the first photo, Johnson holds a football in the stands, while in the second, Rapp is mid-air making a catch on the field.

"24 turns 24!!🎉 Nothin like a game ending pick to start off a great birthday!! @taylorrapp," she captioned the photos.

In March, Rapp marked Johnson's birthday with a tribute of his own. The now Super Bowl champion posted a selfie to Instagram of himself and Johnson smiling for the camera, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, the one person who holds me accountable and makes sure I stay true to myself no matter what."

He continued, "If everyone had just a fraction of your kind, compassionate, and loving heart, this world would be a much better place. You make me a better person every single day. Thank you for being my best friend and such a great partner to do life with 🤍."

Rapp's proposal came after an exciting win for the Rams, who emerged with a 23-20 victory to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Rams both suffered hard hits during the game. Burrow appeared to cry out in pain after he was sacked with about 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Stafford also limped off the field after a sack in the third quarter. Both quarterbacks returned to the game.

"I'm so proud of this team," Stafford told NBC cameras after the victory. "There's so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because injury or whatever it is. I'm so proud of this group."

The Bengals remain one of just 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl, according to CBS Sports. Their last appearance in the game was over three decades ago when they lost to the 49ers at Super Bowl 23.