Rob Gronkowski on Why He Wanted to Host an NFL Legends Party: 'No Brainer'

After winning last year's Vince Lombardi Trophy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is excited to celebrate the Super Bowl this weekend — albeit a little differently.

Gronkowski, 32, and his number-one seeded team fell short in the NFL postseason, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoffs. The loss made him available to do another activity he knows and loves: partying and enjoying a good time with friends and family.

"It's been a while since I've done something like this," Gronkowski tells PEOPLE of hosting the NFL Alumni Legends Party presented by USA Today Network Ventures on Friday at Avalon Nightclub in Los Angeles. "I actually haven't been to a Super Bowl like that in two years. So it's just cool to go there, turn up a little bit, enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the parties and stuff and just have a good time with it. Instead of worrying about the game this year, playing it, I get to just let myself free and just have a good time with it."

While Gronkowski is serving as event host, the party will include performances by Bling Empire star DJ Kim Lee and rapper Flo Rida. Other expected celebrity guests include former athletes Jerry Rice, Doug Flutie, Emmitt Smith and Vernon Davis. Tickets are available to the public, via legendsparty.com.

Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski | Credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

The four-time Super Bowl champ is still debating what his own future in the NFL will look like, whether or not that means becoming an official "legend" himself. For now, he's excited to spend time with his brothers, father, and model girlfriend, Camille Kostek, while he catches up with some of the biggest former names from professional football.

"We got [Smith], [Rice], [Flutie]," Gronkowski shares. "What's cool about it is that I actually hosted their USA Today High School Sports Awards program last year, honoring awesome high school athletes, coaches, and teams across the nation. So hosting this party kind of just went together."

He adds, "What better way to celebrate and party with USA Today with Flo Rida, myself and just honoring all the other legends out there."

The network is just as enthusiastic about Rob's participation, too. In a statement to PEOPLE, USA Today Network Ventures President Jason Taylor says, "Rob Gronkowski has been an amazing partner to USA Today Network Ventures."