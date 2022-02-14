Los Angeles Rams Will Celebrate Super Bowl Win with a Victory Parade This Week

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl XVI victory parade comes after both the Dodgers and Lakers were deprived of celebrations following their respective 2020 championship wins

Los Angeles is gearing up to celebrate its Super Bowl champions.

The Los Angeles Rams will hold their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, team COO Kevin Demoff announced Monday, after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The route will kick off at the Shrine Auditorium and conclude with a rally outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Rams hosted games from 2016 to 2019 (they previously established their L.A. home in the same stadium back in 1946, where they remained until 1980). Demoff did not announce a start time for the parade.

The Rams' win comes after both the Dodgers and the Lakers were deprived of celebratory parades for their respective 2020 championship wins, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so proud of this team," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told NBC after the victory. "There's so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because injury or whatever it is. I'm so proud of this group."

The Rams were left at a disadvantage Sunday when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a knee injury with 3:50 left in the second quarter. The Bengals pulled ahead, 20-16, by the third quarter.

But with less than two minutes left in the game, a series of penalties from both teams led to the Rams scoring a touchdown for a three-point lead with 1:25 remaining. They ultimately won 23-20.