NFL Vet Andrew Whitworth on Finally Winning First Super Bowl After 16 Seasons: 'Unbelievable'

Los Angeles Rams captain Andrew Whitworth helped lead his team to victory over his old team, the Cincinnati Bengals, during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday

Andrew Whitworth has come a long way — and he's reaping the rewards.

"It's just unbelievable to have this moment, and there's so many people you wanted to win it for," said Whitworth, 40, who is a tackle, as well as the team's captain.

"It's really cool to enjoy that moment and to be able to look at your family and your friends, and all the people in the organization that have put their heart and souls into it, and just embrace each other," he added.

Andrew Whitworth Andrew Whitworth | Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty

Whitworth played for Louisiana State University from 2001 to 2005. After graduation, he played for the Bengals for more than a decade, before joining the Rams in 2017.

The Monroe, Louisiana, native helped lead his team to a 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Whitworth said that there was "definitely" an added layer of emotion considering he was playing against his former team, explaining, "They mean the world to me, but at the end of the day, we went our separate ways and there was a little doubt about whether I'd continue my career ... and to not only continue but to play them in the Super Bowl and win, I'd be lying if I didn't say it was a pretty sweet moment."

Of his recent honor as the Walter Payton Man of the Year — given to an NFL player who gives back to their community — he said, "Anytime you can make things about more than just yourself and meet people where they are and find a way you can put a smile on a face or make a difference to somebody in their life, there's no greater victory in the world."

When asked by Kotb, 57, whether Sunday's win will cap off his career with the NFL, Whitworth admitted, "I don't know."

"It's one of those things [where] I'll sit down with [Rams head coach] Sean McVay and we'll decide, but what a special way to go out," he said.

Whitworth went on to say, "Having the opportunity to win Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and then win a Super Bowl, I don't know how I could ever repeat these four days and have a more special moment in my life."