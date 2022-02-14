Odell Beckham Jr. left late in the second quarter after attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford

L.A. Rams Star Odell Beckham Jr. Will Not Return to 2022 Super Bowl Due to Knee Injury

Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out of Super Bowl LVI due to a knee injury, according to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 29-year-old wide receiver left late in the second quarter of Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, after attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Beckham Jr. rolled to the ground apparently in pain as the play was whistled dead and was later helped to the sidelines.

After briefly entering the medical tent, Beckham Jr. made his way to the locker room shortly before halftime. His team initially labeled him as questionable to return before ruling him out for the game.

It is unclear what injury Beckham sustained on the play.

It appears that the wideout injured his left knee, the same knee he injured in October 2020 against the Cincinnati Bengals — the same team the Rams are facing in Sunday night's championship game. (Beckham Jr. was playing for the Cleveland Browns at the time.)

At the time, the injury to Beckham Jr.'s ACL required surgery and forced him to miss the remainder of the season. Afterward, the star athlete appeared eager to return to the field upon his recovery.

"Sit back relax n watch how God work.....Now let the journey begin...," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in the hospital with his injured leg bandaged and propped up.

In another post, Beckham Jr. showed himself walking with a cane while writing, "Adversity.... it's nothin new to me!"

Next, Beckham Jr. is on baby watch as his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Wood prepares to give birth to their first child.

When asked about the possibility of Wood giving birth during Super Bowl weekend, Beckham told reporters that he intends to be present when his son is born.

"I don't need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,'' he said. "I think God has a different plan. I don't need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I'm on watch."