Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Video of Quarterback's Send-Off Before First Super Bowl: 'What a Moment'

Matthew Stafford appears in the first Super Bowl of his 13-year-career

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is competing in the first Super Bowl of his career, and his wife, Kelly Stafford, made sure he had a fitting send-off before the game.

Stafford's friends and family gathered on Sunday to wish him well before the NFL veteran made his way to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl 56.

Kelly posted a video of the send-off to Instagram on Sunday, which showed the quarterback's loved ones cheering him on as he drove off to the stadium.

"Sending him off with his closest friends and family," Kelly wrote in the post as her husband and the Rams prepared to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi trophy. "The same crew that's been with us since high school and college."

"He loved every second," Kelly added with a "wink" emoji. "What a moment. LFG."

Matthew spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions before he requested a trade from the franchise before the start of this season.

The Lions ultimately traded him to Los Angeles, which led to the best season of his career.

Los Angeles ended the season with a 12-5 record, and made their way to the Super Bowl by eliminating the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round.

The Rams then beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to reach this year's Super Bowl.

Throughout his remarkable season with the Rams, Matthew said he owed his success to the support of his family, including Kelly and their four daughters.

"Having that support is the reason that I'm here today," he told PEOPLE before the game. "The fact that we got chosen to join the L.A. Rams is something that we feel so blessed to be a part of and have that opportunity."

Before joining the Rams, the father of four had appeared in the playoffs only three times with the Lions, losing each game.

At 34 years old, Matthew — and the Rams, a franchise that hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2000 — is in a virtual must-win situation. The Bengals, however, haven't appeared in a Super Bowl for more than three decades, and the city is hungry for a win, as well.

"I'm tired of the underdog narrative," Burrow said after the Bengals beat the Tennesee Titans during the playoffs, according to Sports Illustrated. "We're a really really good team. We're here to make noise."

Matthew, though, told PEOPLE that the struggles he encountered during the season were only overcome thanks to the help of his family.