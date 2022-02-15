Kelly Stafford Celebrates Husband Matthew After Super Bowl Victory: 'My Champion'

Matthew Stafford won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend

Matthew Stafford just won his first-ever Super Bowl, and his wife — and No. 1 fan — Kelly Stafford couldn't be more proud.

On Monday, after the couple hit up Disneyland to celebrate the big win, Kelly posted a series of images with the quarterback. Wearing matching smiley-face sweaters, the couple posed with the Vince Lombardi trophy and shared a smooch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wrote Stafford, "My champion."

Matthew and the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, last Sunday, 23-20.

The couple, who wed in 2015 and had just relocated to Los Angeles after Matthew spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, shares four children, all girls.

In a media call ahead of the championship game, Matthew spoke about how his family's support has propelled him to success this season as the Rams quarterback. "I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," he told PEOPLE.

"I would never have made the decision to go in and ask to be traded [somewhere] unless I had full support from my family and understanding that things were going to change, things were going to be different both professionally and personally," he explained.

Matthew said that "having that support is the reason that I'm here today. The fact that we got chosen to join the L.A. Rams is something that we feel so blessed to be a part of and have that opportunity."

A few years before this post-season NFL journey, the couple went through a different set of trials and tribulations after Kelly had brain surgery to remove a benign tumor, known as an acoustic neuroma, on her cranial nerves.