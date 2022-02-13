John Legend was born and raised about 80 miles outside of Cincinnati in Springfield, Ohio

John Legend Convinced Wife Chrissy Teigen to Root for Bengals: 'But My Home Is L.A.!' She Says

It took a little convincing, but Chrissy Teigen is rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Cravings cookbook author revealed which team she wants to win the big game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in an Instagram post shared shortly after suggesting she may root for both sides.

"Update: she committed," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself and husband John Legend posing in front of a large balloon display of Bengals colors.

In her first post of the evening, Teigen posed casually in front of a display with Los Angeles Rams hats on one side and Bengals hats on another.

"I dunno who I'm rooting for but I do love an underdog and the mister issss from Ohio…. but my home is LA!" she wrote beside the photo, referencing Legend, 43.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"The winner today will be all of us, for it is a beautiful day for good friends and a good game. how's that for neutral! go sports!!" the mom of two concluded.

Earlier, Teigen opened up about her love for the big game, writing, "I love the passion, the friends, the food, the commercials, halftime, the silly bets like what color liquid will be dumped on the winning coach."

Legend was born and raised about 80 miles outside of Cincinnati in Springfield, Ohio.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

After learning that the Bengals had earned a spot in their first Super Bowl since 1988, Legend shared his excitement on Twitter.