Bengals' Joe Burrow Politely Introduces Himself to the Rams in Viral Super Bowl 56 Clip: 'I'm Joe'

Joe Burrow might not have won Super Bowl 56, but he still is winning over many hearts.

The 25-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback put up an impressive performance against the Rams last weekend, coming just shy of a victory after L.A. scored a game-winning touchdown in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

While Burrow spent much of the game trying to avoid a sack by the Rams, he still took time to introduce himself to players from the opposing team — and his unintentionally hilarious interactions with them have gone viral.

"Hey Eric, I'm Joe," Burrow said in a clip shared by NFL Films while introducing himself to Rams safety Eric Weddle, who is 12 years his senior.

"Nice to meet you brother, I loved watching you growing up," Burrow tells Weddle, who replies back, "I love everything about you ... all ball and no B.S."

In another clip, Burrow approached Rams linebacker Von Miller, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

"Hey Von," Burrow said before shaking Miller's hand, "Hey Von — [I'm] Joe, nice to meet you, brother."

While Miller and Weddle were receptive to Burrow, Rams star Aaron Donald appeared to give the quarterback the cold shoulder when Burrow greeted him with a, "What's up, Aaron?" and a tap on the back.

Donald, of course, was tasked with making things as difficult as possible for Burrow during the game. He'd later secure victory for the Rams when he tackled Burrow in the final moments of the Super Bowl.

The video of Burrow's interactions with Rams players has racked up more than 5.3 million views since it was posted on Twitter Wednesday night.

It's safe to say many online were impressed by his politeness.

" 'I'm joe' as if they don't who the QB they're playing in the SB is 😂😂 god I love joe," one Twitter user wrote in response to the viral video.

"When you're raised right you introduce yourself like a gentleman," added another.

While the Bengals didn't win this year's Super Bowl, they seem poised to make another run in the years to come.