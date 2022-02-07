Joe Burrow is on one of the most impressive runs in football history after winning the Heisman trophy and College National Championship in 2019 and making it to this year's Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Says the Bengals Have the 'Most Confidence' Heading Into 2022 Super Bowl

Three short years ago, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won both the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College National Championship.

Now he is just a few days short of his first Super Bowl appearance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While it would be understandable for the 25-year-old Cinnicinatti Bengals quarterback to feel pressure, Burrow — who has been given many nicknames by fans, including, "Joe Cool" — said he is remaining confident before the biggest game of his life.

"I think at quarterback, you know, confidence might be the most important trait that you have, and I think your preparation really makes or breaks whether you're gonna have confidence in yourself or not," Burrow said in a media call with reporters on Monday. "You know, I wouldn't have as much confidence in myself if I didn't work hard in the offseason and didn't watch any film throughout the week and when I had bad practices and didn't care."

He added, "But I know I worked really hard to put myself in good positions and I also know that everybody else on our team and in our coaching staff works really hard to put everybody in good positions to go and make plays on Sundays. So that's why I have the most confidence in our guys."

Cinnicinatti's Super Bowl opponents, NFC Champions the Los Angeles Rams, are considered favorites ahead of Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

The Rams are now the second team to ever host and play in a Super Bowl, just one year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, became the first.

L.A. also upgraded their roster over the last year, adding veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is making his first Super Bowl appearance in 13 seasons, along with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and former Super Bowl champion Von Miller. And those are just the additions the Rams have made to their already-stacked team with athletes including defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

While the betting money currently favors the Rams, Burrow said his confidence and the team's faith in each other has been the crux of their success.

"I think it starts with that building that locker room culture, everyone having that utmost belief in everyone else that they're going to get their job done," he said of his teammates during the press conference.

"I think, as a quarterback, I'm not afraid to make mistakes because I know our defense is going to pick us up if I do, so that allows me to go out and play freely and not be scared to throw an interception or miss a throw, because I know our defense is going to pick us up," Burrow added. "And I think the defense plays the same way, knowing our offense will pick them up if they're down."

Burrow is also enjoying his time in the spotlight before the big game, having gifted the jersey from his AFC Championship win to his favorite rapper and new celebrity friend, Ohio-native Kid Cudi, who showed it off in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"Ohio love," Burrow, who was born in Iowa and went to high school in Ohio, wrote on the jersey.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Confirms That He's Retiring: 'The Future Is Exciting'

With just days to go before the Super Bowl, Burrow said he will also be leaning on his family for motivation and support.

"[I have] the best family I could ask for, I've been through a lot in my football career. I know I'm a young guy in the NFL, but I've been through high school and college and, you know, been through a lot of adversity and, you know, I've really leaned on my family to help me through those moments," he told reporters.