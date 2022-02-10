Learn more about the 2022 Super Bowl, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC

Everything to Know Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, Including How to Watch, Who's Performing, and More

Ready the snacks because Super Bowl LVI is almost here!

Whether you're a fan of the football teams playing or the halftime show musicians performing, we're breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Recognized as the most highly anticipated day in the world of football, there's so much to look forward to this Sunday, even if sports aren't your jam. Between the chefs in the kitchen who are prepping the snacks and the meme makers ready to post on Twitter, everyone's a team player on game day.

Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty; Andy Lyons/Getty

While social media is sure to be sent into its annual frenzy (although it may be tough to top the Weeknd's 2021 viral halftime set), the commercials this year will be just as entertaining as the game itself! Ranging from hilarious to heartwarming, many of the must-see ads are star-studded as well.

The fun doesn't stop there! Keep scrolling for more to know about the 2022 Super Bowl, including which teams are playing, who's performing at halftime, and more.

Which teams are playing in the 2022 Super Bowl?

rams, bengals Credit: M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vying for the prestigious NFL championship title are the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, who will face off against each other at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bengals will be the official home team, and the Rams will call the coin toss before kickoff.

The last time the Rams competed for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy was in 2019, when they lost to the New England Patriots 13-3. The Bengals last saw the championship field in 1989, when they were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 20-16.

Who are the head coaches in the 2022 Super Bowl?

Sean McVay, Zac Taylor Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty; Michael Hickey/Getty

Sean McVay is the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams since his start in 2017, where he became the youngest head coach in NFL history at 30 years old. Zac Taylor has head coached the Cincinnati Bengals since 2019 – and now at age 38, this will mark the first time the Super Bowl has been guided by coaches under 40 years old.

Who is singing the National Anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl?

Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton

Country music star Mickey Guyton is slated to sing the National Anthem before the game commences. The singer-songwriter received multiple Grammy nominations this year, including best country album, best country song, and best country solo performance for her album Remember Her Name and its title track.

Six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko will sing "America the Beautiful," while acclaimed actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform both songs in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

Who is performing the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar Snoop Eminem Mary J Blige Dr. Dre Kendrick Lamar; Snoop Dogg; Eminem; Mary J. Blige; Dr. Dre | Credit: Getty(5)

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show lineup is stacked with a number of legendary hip-hop and rap icons set to take the stage. The star-studded list of headliners consists of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

"I'm extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," Dre captioned a photo of the group. "This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!"

Eminem shared the news on Instagram as well, writing, "Dre day in February. I'm there!" Meanwhile, Blige and Snopp Dogg wrote, "Let's Go!"

Are there any 2022 Super Bowl preshows?

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd will serve as the official pregame DJ, providing a special mix of music while the players warm up before the game. After making his 2012 debut with multiplatinum "Clarity," Zedd has collaborated with a diverse range of artists to produce chart-topping hits that have racked up billions of streams.

"LA!!! Catch me at @SoFiStadium before #SBLVI kicks off!! I will be playing a special set during the Pregame Show! See you soon SUPER BOWL!! 2.13.22.," wrote Zedd on Twitter.

How to watch the 2022 Super Bowl?

NFL: OCT 14 Colts at Jets Credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The 2022 Super Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. It can also be live-streamed on Peacock.