E*Trade Baby Returns in New 2022 Super Bowl Commercial: 'I'll Get My Onesies'

Comedian Pete Holmes stars as the voice of the iconic infant from E*Trade

The baby is back!

E*Trade, the electronic trading platform, used Super Bowl 56 to bring back the baby that starred in their commercials more than a decade ago.

In an ad called "Off the Grid," which premiered during the first half of the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cinncinatti Bengals, the E*Trade baby is confronted by two executives who try to convince him to make a return.

Since his last commercial eight years ago, the baby seems to have been living a life of isolation in a wooded area.

The executives do their best to convince the reluctant baby to make a comeback, telling him that inflation is rising and that people are leaving their money in bank accounts instead of investing it.

While the baby — voiced by comedian Pete Holmes — doesn't seem to want to return, he is quickly swayed once the executives tell him "They're taking financial advice from memes." Agreeing to come to the rescue, he spits out his drink and proclaims, "I'll get my onesies."

E-Trade baby Credit: E-Trade/Instagram

Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" then plays in the background as the baby takes a helicopter out of the woods.

"When you're loving retirement, but you love personal finances more," the company said in an Instagram post following the debut of the ad, which was created in partnership with E*TRADE's Advertising Agency of Record MullenLowe New York.

"We couldn't be more excited about the return of the E*TRADE baby," Andrea Zaretsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in a statement. "It's certainly a new world when it comes to investing, amid NFTs, crypto currencies, meme stocks, and the rise of the retail investor. But the reality is that the principles around sound personal investing remain as true today as they were a decade ago."