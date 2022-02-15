Erica Donald, wife of the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, gave People (The TV Show) a tour of her home as she prepared for Super Bowl 2022 — which her husband's team won!

Rams Champ Aaron Donald's Wife Erica Reveals the Prep She Did for Super Bowl Festivities

Erica Donald knows how to throw a Super Bowl celebration!

Erica, who is married to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, welcomed People (the TV Show!) into her home ahead of the championship game Sunday, where she and her "Ramily" got ready to watch Aaron and his teammates take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Erica — who was joined by Aaron's three children: their son Eric, and A.J. and Jaeda, Aaron's kids from a previous relationship — gave People (the TV Show!) special contributor Lilliana Vazquez a tour of the home she and her family share as they prepared to host a Super Bowl party.

Erica Donald and children Credit: People

Ahead of the game, Erica said she was "excited" but "anxious" to watch her husband play. During the visit, she gave PEOPLE a tour of her husband's impressive trophy room.

While perusing the collection of honors, Vazquez stumbled upon something unexpected: a Bengals helmet and jersey. "There cannot be a Bengals anything in this house!" to which Erica replied, "I know," before explaining, "Geno Atkins played for the Bengals, a friend of Aaron's."

As an extra precaution, Vazquez jokingly had the Bengals helmet blurred, explaining, "There is no Bengals energy in this house!"

While Aaron boasts plenty of trophies, his daughter Jaeda showed Vazquez the "most special" one: a gold cup engraved with "Best Dad Ever." Jaeda later told Vazquez the best thing about her dad is that "he's sweet."

Erica Donald and children Credit: People

Following the trophy room tour, the family took a quick break to get suited up in their Super Bowl gear before revealing their game day looks to Vazquez. All four of them wore outfits decorated with Aaron's number, 99, with Eric and A.J. matching in hoodies.

Erica chose a white blazer emblazoned with rhinestones and Aaron's jersey number, which she paired with blue jeans and a neon yellow top. Jaeda also wore a rhinestoned look, which featured her dad's number in red sparkles on the back of a denim jacket.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And because no Super Bowl party is complete without snacks, Erica showed her impressive spread of sweets, which included custom cookies decorated with Aaron's photos, plus football-shaped cake pops.

"I've been making cookies for the past couple weeks," Erica explained but joked that her husband was less than enthusiastic about having his shirtless figure imposed on a cookie.

"He's always like, 'Erica, why?' " she said.

The Rams emerged victorious in Sunday's game, defeating the Bengals 23-20. Prior to the Rams' big win, Erica shared how her family would celebrate if the Rams took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.