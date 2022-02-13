The 2022 Super Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Everything to Know About Super Bowl COVID Precautions, Including Mask Mandate and Vaccine Rules

This year's Super Bowl marks the second time the big game will take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NFL has outlined rules to keep spectators and players safe on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVI — which will see the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals face off on the field — is being held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The NFL has issued guidelines for people watching from the stands this year, including a mask mandate that requires all spectators over age 2 to wear a mask while inside the stadium, regardless of vaccination status.

While attendees do not need to be vaccinated to enter SoFi Stadium Sunday, those five years and older will need to show they are negative for COVID-19 with either a PCR test taken within 48 hours or an antigen test taken within 24 hours.

Super Bowl sign SoFi Stadium Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Although the NFL is asking everyone to wear a face mask in the stadium, they are allowing viewers to remove their masks while eating or drinking.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts admitted enforcing the mask rule can be difficult, but trusted spectators to follow the guidelines out of respect for themselves and others.

"You can't force everybody to wear a mask all the time," he said, per ESPN. "In the end, it's the responsibility of the people to take care of themselves, their families and their friends. And that's the simplest way I can put it."

To ensure everyone in the stadium has a mask, free KN95 face masks will be provided to spectators Sunday, according to local news outlet KTLA.

And the rules for Sunday's game don't stop in the stands — players must adhere to certain guidelines, too.

Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, told reporters earlier this week that players who test positive will not play in the Super Bowl.

"If they have symptoms and we test them and they test positive, then obviously they would miss the game," Sills said, per USA Today.

He added, "Let's understand that there's a culture of recognition within the team. If there's a player within the team environment or coach or staff member displaying obvious symptoms, no one wants that individual to spread that around the team. Particularly this week."

The majority of NFL players are vaccinated against COVID-19, Sills said. As of earlier this week, about 95% of players have been vaccinated, and around 10% have received boosters, per USA Today.

Sills attributed the low number of boosters to the timing of the shots, which became widely available to the public in the middle of the NFL season.

"The rollout of boosters came at a challenging time for players," Sills said. "We all know that during the season players don't want to do anything that might detract from their performance or cause them to miss time."