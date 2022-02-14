Rams' Cooper Kupp Named MVP of the 2022 Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams faced the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl 56

Cooper Kupp is MVP of Super Bowl 56.

Kupp, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, received the honor after helping make the game-winning pass that brought his team to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp also had two touchdowns Sunday.

While accepting the award, he said, "I don't feel deserving of this," adding, "It just comes down to this team, the way we prepared. The way we loved on each other trusted each other. I don't feel deserving of this. ... I don't know what to say."

He continued, "I just don't have words. I'm just so thankful for everyone. Everyone that's been in my life that's encouraged me, pushed me has been there for me every step of the way."

"These guys are standing out here," he said of his teammates. "They just they challenged me, they pushed me. They made it so much fun to come into work every day. I'm just so thankful."

Cooper Kupp Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

While Los Angeles jumped to an early lead during the first quarter, the Bengals rebounded after halftime. A field goal early into the start of the third quarter gave Cincinnati a 20-13 lead. The Rams responded with a field goal of their own to cut the deficit to 16-20 before the start of the fourth quarter.

The Rams appeared to hit a roadblock after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a knee injury with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter. Still, the team turned it around in the fourth quarter when Kupp caught a touchdown pass from teammate Matthew Stafford with just 1:25 left in the game.

Left: Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/getty Right: Credit: Gina Ferazzi/Getty

Beckham, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Rams after he was released from the Cleveland Browns in November.

He made an immediate impact in Los Angeles and was pivotal during the playoffs, which saw the Rams eliminate the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers during their road to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, had a Cinderella season that saw them reach the AFC Championship game for the first time since the 1988 season. It was the longest conference title game drought in the NFL, according to CBS Sports.

super bowl 2022 Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

Burrow and Matthew Stafford of the Rams both suffered hard hits during the game. Burrow appeared to cry out in pain after he was sacked with about 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Stafford also limped off the field after a sack in the third quarter. Yet, both quarterbacks returned to the game.

The Rams earned a 12-5 record this season thanks to a roster full of superstars such as Aaron Donald, Stafford, and Kupp, and were viewed as favorites headed into the game.

But Burrow and the Bengals were confident following their AFC Championship win.

"I'm tired of the underdog narrative," Burrow said after the Bengals beat the Tennesee Titans during the playoffs, according to Sports Illustrated. "We're a really really good team. We're here to make noise."