Cincinnati Public Schools Cancel School for Monday After Bengals Play in 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI marks the Cincinnati Bengals' first time playing in the NFL championship game in more than 30 years

Cincinnati Public Schools' students and staff will be off on Super Bowl Monday.

The district announced that they're canceling school on Feb. 14 in celebration of the Cincinnati Bengals earning a spot in Super Bowl LVI. The big game is scheduled to take place Feb. 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with the Bengals squaring off against home team Los Angeles Rams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The game marks the Bengals' first time playing in the Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

"In honor of the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city's first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey," read a statement posted on the district's Facebook page Monday.

In a statement per WXIX-TV a district spokesman said, "We hope that you enjoy Roaring the Bengals to a win on Sunday and take this time to take pride in our incredible city and this amazing football team!"

Super Bowl LVI Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Last weekend, the Rams played against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game and won 20-17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bengals earned a spot in the Super Bowl after beating the Kansas City Chiefs earlier on Sunday 27-21 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cincinnati and Ohio River Credit: Getty

The excitement is clear across the Ohio city by Bengals fans.

ESPN reported that when the team arrived back at Paul Brown Stadium after defeating the Chiefs they were showered with love by the "Who Dey?" nation.

"It was overall a great night," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "I haven't gotten a lot of sleep yet. Still taking it all in. But we're going to quickly turn our focus to the L.A. Rams."