From Gatorade Color to Coin Toss Odds: The Most Outrageous Super Bowl 2022 Prop Bets

Forget placing money on the actual winner — this year, people are upping the ante on their Super Bowl LVI bets.

According to Bookies.com, people are placing wagers on everything from who will win the coin toss when the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, to how long Mickey Guyton's national anthem rendition will be.

"👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing … " Guyton, 38, previously wrote on social media about performing the song. "So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!"

Below, PEOPLE breaks down some of the most hilarious Super Bowl prop bets at stake.

How long will Mickey Guyton's rendition of the national anthem last?

Bookies.com projects 97.5 seconds or less for the country singer's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

This takes into account the fact that Guyton sang the anthem in 86 seconds back at the 2021 National Memorial Day concert, but Super Bowl versions tend to go longer — 107 seconds or more in the last nine years, according to Bookies.com.

Who will win the coin toss?

Per Bookies.com, the coin toss to determine who gets to choose an offensive or defensive starting position has landed on tails 53% of the time in the past 55 games.

While it's a 50/50 shot, the publication guesses heads — and it could go to either team. But they do predict +375 odds that the winning team will choose to receive the ball, and -500 that they'll choose to defer.

coin toss Super Bowl bets Referee with coin | Credit: Getty

What will be the first song performed at the halftime show?

OddsShark.com puts "California Love" at the top, with +200 odds — which makes sense, considering the game will be taking place in Los Angeles.

In second is "The Next Episode" at +375, then "Family Affair," with +400 odds.

Will Snoop Dogg smoke on the stage during the halftime show?

One of the funnier predictions reported by OddsShark.com: the odds that Snoop Dogg, 50, will light up on stage during the group performance are +300 for yes and -450 for no, they say.

What color Gatorade will the winning coach get doused with?

The Gatorade dousing of the winning team's coach is an age-old tradition, but what color will the sports drink be this year?

The "betting favorite," at +250 odds, according to Bookies.com, is orange — one of the Bengals' team colors.

And while OddsShark.com agrees that orange is the top pick statistically, they're going for blue, as they think the Rams have "a good shot in 2022."