All the Best Photos from the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl Victory Parade
The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their 2022 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday, kicking off at the Shrine Auditorium and concluding with a rally outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
All Hail the Lombardi Trophy
Wide reciever Robert Woods hoisted up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the parade.
Fans of All Sizes
Fans cheered on the Rams from Los Angeles' Exposition Park.
Los Fangeles
The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl 23-20 after scoring a touchdown for a three-point lead with 1:25 remaining in the game.
All Smiles
Odell Beckham Jr. and his expectant girlfriend Lauren Wood waved to fans during the parade.
All Aboard
The Rams players and their families waved to fans from vehicles including buses covered in celebratory images.
MVP! MVP!
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp also got his hands on the Lombardi Trophy, while teammate Andrew Wentworth looked on.
Confetti Time
The Rams' cheerleaders were also part of the parade.
Champagne Showers
Aaron Donald (center) wasn't afraid to get a little sticky from all the popped champagne.
Rams Pride
During his MVP speech, Cooper Kupp thanked his teammates, saying, "It just comes down to this team, the way we prepared. The way we loved on each other trusted each other. I don't feel deserving of this."
The Walter Payton Man of the Year
During his speech at the parade rally, Andrew Whitworth recounted a story from five years ago, saying, "I was told that I was a little too old. I was told that maybe my was time was done. And I tell you this for every single person standing out there that's ever doubted anything you've ever done, bet on yourself, because five years later I'm holding this trophy up and I'm 40 years old."
Sea of Blue
Fans gathered around the lawn of Exposition Park outside of the Colisseum to celebrate.
Fearless Leader
Head coach Sean McVay encouraged his player Aaron Donald to "run it back" during the parade rally.
Eyes on the Prize
The Lombardi Trophy got a lot of action throughout the parade and the rally.
Hooray for the QB!
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford also spoke during the team rally.