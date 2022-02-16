All the Best Photos from the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl Victory Parade

The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their 2022 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday, kicking off at the Shrine Auditorium and concluding with a rally outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

By Lindsay Kimble February 16, 2022 04:44 PM

1 of 14

All Hail the Lombardi Trophy

Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Wide reciever Robert Woods hoisted up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the parade.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Fans of All Sizes

Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Fans cheered on the Rams from Los Angeles' Exposition Park.

3 of 14

Los Fangeles

Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl 23-20 after scoring a touchdown for a three-point lead with 1:25 remaining in the game.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

All Smiles

Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. and his expectant girlfriend Lauren Wood waved to fans during the parade.

Advertisement

5 of 14

All Aboard

Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The Rams players and their families waved to fans from vehicles including buses covered in celebratory images.

6 of 14

MVP! MVP!

Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp also got his hands on the Lombardi Trophy, while teammate Andrew Wentworth looked on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Confetti Time

Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The Rams' cheerleaders were also part of the parade.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Champagne Showers

Credit: Michael Owens/Getty

Aaron Donald (center) wasn't afraid to get a little sticky from all the popped champagne.

Advertisement

9 of 14

Rams Pride

Credit: Michael Owens/Getty

During his MVP speech, Cooper Kupp thanked his teammates, saying, "It just comes down to this team, the way we prepared. The way we loved on each other trusted each other. I don't feel deserving of this."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

The Walter Payton Man of the Year

Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

During his speech at the parade rally, Andrew Whitworth recounted a story from five years ago, saying, "I was told that I was a little too old. I was told that maybe my was time was done. And I tell you this for every single person standing out there that's ever doubted anything you've ever done, bet on yourself, because five years later I'm holding this trophy up and I'm 40 years old."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

Sea of Blue

Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Fans gathered around the lawn of Exposition Park outside of the Colisseum to celebrate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

Fearless Leader

Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Head coach Sean McVay encouraged his player Aaron Donald to "run it back" during the parade rally.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Eyes on the Prize

Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty

The Lombardi Trophy got a lot of action throughout the parade and the rally.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

Hooray for the QB!

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford also spoke during the team rally.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Kimble