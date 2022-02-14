Bengals Rookie Evan McPherson Watches Star-Studded 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show from the Field

Evan McPherson stayed on the field instead of joining his teammates in the locker room to watch Dr. Dre, Eminem and more perform during the Super Bowl halftime show

Cincinnati Bengals player Evan McPherson soaked up the halftime show during Super Bowl 56.

McPherson was spotted enjoying the show with other spectators while his teammates gathered in the locker room after the first half. At halftime, the Bengals were down at 13-10.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg | Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

In footage posted to the NFL Twitter account, McPherson can be seen grinning and laughing while watching the halftime show. As he sits on a bench on the sidelines, McPherson smiles at the camera and throws his hands up.

"@McPherson_Evan is literally just one of us watching the #PepsiHalftime show 😂," the NFL tweeted.

Prior to Sunday's game, McPherson told TMZ that he was considering staying on the field to watch the show.

"Normally, we go into the locker room and then just turn around and come right back out to warm up," he said. "I don't know if they're gonna force us in the locker room [and say], 'You can't stay out and watch anything.' "

The athlete added, "I'll be super bummed if we can't at least watch it on a TV or something ... I hope I get to watch it. I hope I get to be out there to experience it."

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Mary J. Blige Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

This year's halftime show kicked off at SoFi stadium with a performance by Snoop Dogg, 50, who was joined onstage by Dre, 56. The two rappers performed "The Next Episode" before performing Dre and Tupac Shakur's "California Love."

50 Cent also made a surprise appearance, where he treated the crowd to his hit, "In Da Club." He was followed by Blige, 51, who stunned in white and sequins as she sang "No More Drama."